New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With every passing of the day, the situation in India is getting worse due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of active cases is breaking the records every day. And this has pushed the healthcare infrastructure to the brink of collapse. Several cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, among others where the cases are surging, hospitals are running out of medical facilities such as beds, oxygens and medicines.

So to ease down your task, we have brought you the compiled list of all the Coronavirus related resources such as beds, oxygen cylinders, Remdesivir injections and even meals that will help you in an emergency. Here you will get the detailed information regarding the resources across the nations.

Delhi-NCR

1. Remdesivir

-Cipla- 8657311088 (info.availability@cipla.com)

- Hetero Helpline- 18001034696; WhatsApp: 9320985814 (covifor@heterohealthcare.com)

- Gagan Charity- 7838348237

- Mr Ranjan- 9911610995

- Jubliant- 9819857718

2. Hospitals/Beds

- Delhi Fights Corona: coronabeds.jantasamvad.org

- Corona Dashboard: coronabeds.jantasamvad.org

- Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital

- Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital: 01127913220

- GTB Hospital, Shahdara: 8595948020

- Ambedkar Hospital: 9310586617

- Sanjeev Sharma: 8929700878

- Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital: 011-25401075

3. Oxygen Suppliers

- Jay Emm Gases Pvt Ltd: 9310031095

- Aastha Healthcare, Sector 77, Noida: 8130533334, 8130533335

- Rama Gases: 9810468787

- Spectrum Medical Devices: 9810402286

- Vaibhav Oxygen: 9871979337

4. Meals

Sarika: 9910296485

Mummys kitchen: 9810462091

Tulika's Kitchen: 9810710272

Quirky Perky Cafe: 9810908374

Kavya: 7303473918

Uttar Pradesh

1. Remdesivir

- Albino Lifesciences Pvt Ltd: 08800019155

2. Oxygen cylinder

- Sujeet Oxygen: 08737026009, 8756400408

3. Emergency SOS

- Dr Ravi Pandey: 7007111277, 7376019029

- Dr Abhay Yadav: 8787253357

- Dr AK Chodhry: 9411478966

- Dr Rahul Arya: 9506790398

4. Meals

- Hot Kitchen (Lucknow): 9335917510

- Thali service (Lucknow): 9839191474

- Satvik Thali (Varanasi): 9235596415/416

- Sri Annapurna (Varanasi): 9235596415 / 416 / 417

Maharashtra

1. Oxygen Cylinder

- EcoMed Solutions: 9403004893

- Anfaal Foundation: 7700014515

- IAR Education: 7498151214

2. Bed/Hospital

- Vision Multispeciality Hospital: 8828399111

- Important Numbers: 7678061274, 7710870510

3. Remdesiver Injections

- Darpan Chemist: 8369211887, 8879318058

4. Meals

Leela Shirgaonkar (@shirgaonkarpuranpoli_mumbai): 9699454895

Niharika (FeelsLikeAFoodHug): 9892045778

Curryfiy: 9892513151

Chandras home-cooked meal: 9869909435/ 7021653869

Banglore

Here tap on the link

For other states, such as Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Bihar and Ranchi, tap on this link

Plasma Donation

- covidplasma.online/

-https://dhoondh.com

-http://needplasma.in/

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv