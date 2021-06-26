New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The head of the World Health Organization said the COVID-19 delta variant, first seen in India, is “the most transmissible of the variants identified so far,” and warned it is now spreading in at least 85 countries. At a press briefing on Friday, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the lack of vaccines in poor countries was exacerbating the delta variant's transmission. He described a recent meeting he attended of an advisory group established to allocate vaccines.

“They were disappointed because there is no vaccine to allocate,” he said, criticizing rich countries for declining to immediately share shots with the developing world. “If there is no vaccine, what do you share?” Tedros said the global community was failing and risked repeating the mistakes made during the AIDS crisis decades ago and during the 2009 swine flu pandemic — when vaccines only arrived in poor countries after the outbreak ended. “It took 10 years (for antiretrovirals) to reach the low income countries after (HIV) was already rampant in high income countries,” he said. “Do we want to repeat the same thing?”

Here are the LIVE Updates of June 26:

9:20 am: India reports 48,698 new #COVID19 cases, 64,818 recoveries, and 1,183 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. Total cases: 3,01,83,143 Total recoveries: 2,91,93,085 Death toll: 3,94,493 Active cases: 5,95,565

8:15 am: West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan demanding central agencies to investigate the Kolkata vaccine fraud case

7:45 am: Jharkhand: Separate ward for treatment of children infected with COVID established at Ranchi District Hospital. "In anticipation that children could be affected disproportionately during 3rd wave, we're setting up 20-bedded pediatric ICU ward&high dependency unit,"an officer said

7:35 am: Since April 15, 200 sewaks have been working day in & day out for construction of the chariots. All the sewaks have taken at least one shot of COVID vaccine. Like last year, the yatra will be taken out without presence of devotees this year too: Jagannath Temple administrator

7:25 am: Mizoram reported 232 new #COVID19 cases on Friday.

Total cases: 19,091

Total discharges: 14,554

Active cases: 4,448

Death toll: 89

Positivity rate: 5.75%

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan