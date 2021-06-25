New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India reported 54,069 new cases of COVID-19 in a day which took the infection tally to 3,00,82,778 while 1,321 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,91,981. The number of active cases has declined to 6,27,057 and is 2.08 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has also improved to 96.61 per cent. A net decline of 16,137 cases in the COVID-19 caseload has been recorded in a day.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.91 per cent. It has been less than 5 per cent for 17 days in a row. The weekly positivity rate has also declined to 3.04 per cent, the ministry said. Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 42nd consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from COVID-19 surged to 2,90,63,740, while the case fatality rate was at 1.30 per cent, it said.

Here are the LIVE Updates of June 25:

11:35 am: Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG) to hold weekly review meeting later today. Status and spread of Delta Plus variant will be discussed during the meeting: Sources

11:25 am: Kerala High Court grants anticipatory bail to filmmaker Aisha Sultana in the sedition case registered against her by Kavaratti Police of Lakshadweep, for her 'bio-weapon' remark

11:10 am: 4 hospitals-Singhal Hospital, Aruna Asif Ali Hospital, ESIC Model Hospital & Liferay Hospital had claimed "extremely high oxygen consumption with few beds & claims appeared to be erroneous, leading to extremely skewed info & significantly higher oxygen requirement", stated report

10:50 am: Delhi government exaggerated the oxygen requirement for the city by more than four times between April 25 & May 10. Supply of excess oxygen to Delhi could have triggered a crisis in its supply to 12 high caseload states, as per the report

10:35 am: Supreme Court oxygen audit team has submitted its report before SC & stated that the Delhi government exaggerated its oxygen requirement by four times during the peak of the second wave of #COVID crisis

10:20 am: Dehradun DM has also instructed all Deputy Collectors to vaccinate employees, fruit/vegetable vendors, and other workers in their respective areas.

10:00 am: Uttarakhand: Dehradun DM Dr Ashish Srivastava issued instructions to all the passengers coming from every flight at Dehradun airport, especially those coming from Maharashtra, Kerala & Madhya Pradesh. Medical Superintendent instructed to conduct testing of the passengers

9:30 AM: India reports 51,667 new #COVID19 cases, 64,527 recoveries and 1,329 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. Total cases: 3,01,34,445 Total recoveries: 2,91,28,267 Death toll: 3,93,310 Active cases: 6,12,868 Total vaccination: 30,79,48,744

8:40 am: A total of 39,95,68,448 samples tested up to June 24. Of which 17,35,781 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

8:00 am: COVID19 | Mizoram reported 4,331 active cases, 1 death and 121 recoveries, yesterday. Recovery rate at 76.29% and total cases at 18,635.

7:45 am: elta grew to become the dominant variant in India due to its improved ability to jump to new hosts and by wiping resisting the large parts of population immunity in people from the first wave of Covid-19, a new study has suggested. The findings show the unique set of mutations which make the virus more infective, leading to higher viral load in people and causing larger outbreak clusters

7:30 am: COVID19 | Assam reports 2,781 new positive cases, 3,604 recoveries and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases at 29,667 and total positive cases at 4,93,688.

