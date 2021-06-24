New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Noting that children usually have a mild disease but there is a need to develop COVID-19 vaccines for them, AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria has said Bharat Biotech and other companies are doing trials at a very fast pace and hoped that data will lead to approvals so that there is a vaccine for children in the country by September-October. Dr Guleria said that Covaxin's data for children after completion of phase two or three trials is expected by September-October.

"Children usually have the mild disease but we need to develop vaccines for children because if we have to control this pandemic everyone should be vaccinated. Bharat Biotech and other companies are doing trials at a very fast pace as parents have come forward with their children for the trials," he said. "One is hopeful that trial will be completed early and possibly with follow up of about two-three months, we shall have data by September. Hopefully, by that time, approvals will be there so that by September-October, we'll have vaccines from our country which we can give to children," he added.

Here are the LIVE Updates of June 24:

9:15 am: The case regarding fake #COVID vaccination drive in Kolkata has been transferred to the Kolkata Police Detective Department

9:00 am: We haven’t come across any vial having an expiry date. Seized vials will be sent for testing to find out if they are genuine or not. Accused will be interrogated in this regard: Kolkata Police on fake COVID vaccination drive in the city

8:45 am: A total of 39,78,32,667 samples tested up to 23rd June. Of which, 18,59,469 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

8:10 am: COVID19 | Mizoram reported 4,302 total active cases, 1 death and 110 recoveries, yesterday.

Total cases 18,398

Total recoveries 14,010

Death toll 87

7:45 am: Issues did not relate to safety or efficacy of the vaccine itself, the plant is responsible only for pouring into vials doses of Sputnik V vaccine produced elsewhere: Pharmstandard-UfaVITA on WHO's concern over filling of Sputnik V vials by Russia at one plant

7:30 am: West Bengal | Formerly a caterer, 39-year-old Debashish Kundu from Siliguri now makes water bottles from bamboo, employing other workers along. "I had to shut my previous business due to COVID. Now I make eco-friendly bottles with 4000- 5000 monthly production." he said

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan