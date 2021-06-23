New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India recorded less than 50,000 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 91 days, taking the total tally of cases to 2,99,77,861, while active cases fell below 7 lakh after 79 days. A total of 42,640 Covid infections were reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 3,89,302 with 1,167 daily fatalities, the lowest in 68 days.

The active cases have further declined to 6,62,521, comprising 2.21 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.49 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. A net decline of 40,366 cases has been recorded in the caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Here are the LIVE Updates of June 23:

11:40 am: More than 29.68 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far by GoI. More than 1.92 crore vaccine dose still available with the States/UTs. More than 39,07,310 doses are will be received by them within the next 3 days: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

11:10 am: Maharashtra Govt hospital nurses on 48-hr strike over various pending demands incl promotion & COVID allowance Nurses from 24 dists incl 1300 nurses of Mumbai's JJ Hospital participating.If our demands aren't met,then, we'll go for indefinite strike:Pres,Maharashtra Nurses Assoc

11:00 am: 1,08,949 vaccinators logged into Co-WIN on June 21st to facilitate the inoculation of 8.6 million Indians in one day. This is equivalent to Switzerland's population and more than that of any of the Nordic countries: RS Sharma, Chief, Co-Win platform

10:30 am: India reports 40 cases of Delta Plus variant of the novel coronavirus, most of the cases are from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. It is still a variant of interest: Government sources

9:50 am: COVID19 | Odisha reported 3,456 new cases, 46 deaths and 4,159 recoveries in the last 24 hours; active case tally at 34,216

9:40 am: India reports 50,848 new #COVID19 cases, 68,817 discharges & 1,358 deaths in last 24 hours as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 3,00,28,709 Total discharges: 2,89,94,855 Death toll: 3,90,660 Active cases: 6,43,194

9:33 am: The University of Oxford has said it was testing anti-parasitic drug ivermectin as a possible treatment for COVID-19: Reuters

8:45 am: Bharat Biotech to attend pre-submission meet for Emergency Use Listing of COVAXIN by WHO today

7:50 am: COVID19 | Mizoram reported 4,124 total active cases, 103 recoveries and 1 death, yesterday. Total cases in the State at 17,979 and recovery rate at 76.59%

7:40 am: WB | People queued up at vaccination centre in Gariahat, Kolkata claim vaccine shortage."I came at 10 am, but had to wait long. Stock was over &at about 12 pm they got more vaccines; process is very slow, many were told to return,"said Prerna, who got vaccinated at 4:30 pm(

7:25 am: In addition to the 5.6 lakh doses that the Delhi government had procured in June, an additional 8.8 lakh free doses have been provided to Delhi under central procurement and the remaining supply would be completed by the end of June, 2021: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

7:13 am: COVID19 | Jharkhand reports 110 new positive cases, 180 recoveries, and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases at 1,417 and total positive cases at 3,44,775

