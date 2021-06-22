New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Hyderabad-based COVID vaccine manufacturing company Bharat Biotech submitted data from the Phase III clinical trials of Covaxin to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) over the weekend, according to government sources. "We have received the data from the phase III trials," a senior government official confirmed.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is one of the three vaccines which are currently being used in India. The phase III data of its vaccine have been questioned various times and that is what makes the data crucial which will ascertain the efficacy of the vaccine. The company has developed the vaccine in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Here are the LIVE Updates of June 22:

7:45 am: Madhya Pradesh administered 16,73,858 vaccine doses yesterday during the mega inoculation drive against COVID19

7:30 am: COVID19 | Mizoram reported 374 new cases and 1 death yesterday. The number of active cases in the State is 4,227

7:22 am: Ambulance service worth Rs 11 launched in Odisha's Sambalpur. "We came up with this idea to ensure people are not overcharged as they were during COVID peak. It is a 24-hours service with two drivers," said Sidharth Saha, ex-vice president of SATHI Trust that launched it

7:10 am: With Delhi govt allowing opening of bars from this week, restaurateurs expect more footfall. "Occupancy has been good but with the opening of bars, we expect it to improve further. It will take us a month or a two to get back on track," said restaurant manager Arun Sharma

