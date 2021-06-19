New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The COVID-19 Delta variant, which was first identified in India, is becoming the dominant variant globally because of its significantly increased transmissibility, WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Friday. According to the COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update issued by the WHO on June 15, the Delta variant is now being reported in about 80 countries around the world. Another 12 countries and areas are “reporting the detection of B.1.617 without further specification of lineage at this time.” The B.1.617.2 Delta variant was first detected in India around October 2020.

“The whole situation is so dynamic because of the variants that are now circulating and...the Delta variant is well on its way to becoming the dominant variant globally because of its significantly increased transmissibility,” Swaminathan said responding to a question at a press briefing in Geneva on Friday. Her remarks came hours after Public Health England (PHE) said that the number of Delta variant infections has jumped by 33,630 in a week to hit a total of 75,953 in the UK, with the highly transmissible variant now making up 99 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in the country.

Here are the LIVE Updates of June 19:

7:45 am: Punjab: Visuals from the residence of former sprinter Milkha Singh in Chandigarh. Milkha Singh, widely regarded as Flying Sikh, passed away last night & his wife Nirmal Kaur died on June 13.

7:36 am: COVID-19:Biden warns of 'potentially deadlier' delta variant, urges public to get vaccinated

7:24 am: Thanking the NGO, beneficiaries said, "Our livelihood depends mainly from daily earnings as labourers or MGNREGA workers but due to the pandemic, we do not have any work at present and are facing problems. The ration from the NGO is a big help."

7:15 am: Tripura based NGO 'Youth For Integration Trust' distributes dry ration in COVID-affected villages across State. "Since April we've helped about distributed food kits to about 2000 families. Beneficiaries mainly include labourers, daily wagers," said volunteer S Debbarma





