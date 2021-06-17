New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A new study has claimed that DRDO's anti-COVID drug 2-DG is effective against all variants of COVID-19 and the drug reduces virus multiplication. The study, published on June 15, has not yet been peer-reviewed. It was conducted by Annat Narayan Bhatt, Abhishek Kumar, Yogesh Rai, Dhiviya Vedagiri and others. "In this study, we used 2-Deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) to target and inhibit the metabolic reprogramming induced by SARS-CoV-2 infection. Our results showed that virus infection induces glucose influx and glycolysis resulting in selective high accumulation of the fluorescent glucose/2-DG analogue, 2-NBDG in these cells. Subsequently, 2-DG reduces the virus multiplication and alleviates the cells from infection-induced cytopathic effect (CPE) and cell death," read the study.

The drug has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation(DRDO) and Dr Reddy's laboratories. On June 1, the DRDO said that the anti-COVID drug 2-DG is approved for emergency use as an adjunct therapy to the standard of care in the treatment of coronavirus patients in hospital settings. The DRDO said that anti-COVID drug 2-DG can now be given to COVID-19 patients under the care and prescription of doctors. It also issued some important guidelines with regard to its anti-COVID-19 drug.

9:30 am: Kerala government eases curbs from today while complete lockdown will continue on weekends; visuals from Kochi Shops selling essential items will be allowed to operate daily from 7am to 7pm & public transport can operate on a limited basis

9:15 am: India reports 67,208 new #COVID19 cases, 1,03,570 discharges & 2,330 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry Total cases: 2,97,00,313 Total discharges: 2,84,91,670 Death toll: 3,81,903 Active cases: 8,26,740 (lowest after 71 days) Total Vaccination: 26,55,19,251

9:00 am: 38,52,38,220 samples have been tested up to June 16 in the country including 19,31,249 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

8:45 am: Bharat Biotech and World Health Organisation's (WHO) pre-submission meeting on June 23rd, says a WHO document.

8:30 am: Kerala unlocks in graded manner from today after decline in daily-reported cases, however, complete lockdown will continue on weekends Public transport to operate partially, shops selling essential goods to remain open from 7am-7pm from today

8:10 am: Telangana Minister Ch Malla Reddy’s brother Narsimha Reddy booked for organising card games at a pvt property in Bowenpally, & violating #COVID19 lockdown regulations. Police Task Force conducted raids & handed him over, along with others, to Bowenpally police for further action.

7:50 am: Delhi: Vegetable vendors at Gazipur Sabzi Mandi say that lesser footfall of customers at the market is affecting their business. A vendor says, "Situation is bad, there is no work. Customers are not coming to the market. Prices keep fluctuating, sometimes vegetables rot away."

7:35 am: We'd made a plan to visit villages. It is very important to tell villagers that we're here to care of them after vaccination. We've also asked Sanpanchs to encourage villagers to get the vaccine, says an Official while visiting the Melghat region

7:27 am: Maharashtra: Amravati district administration officers are visiting tribal-dominated remote villages to combat mistrust about the #COVID19 vaccine and counseling them to get inoculated

