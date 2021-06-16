New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now called the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus, also known as B.1.617.2, a "variant of concern". According to the agency there is 'mounting evidence' that the Delta variant, which was first reported in India, shows increased transmissibility, potential reduction in neutralisation by some monoclonal antibody treatments under emergency authorisation and potential reduction in neutralisation from sera after vaccination in lab tests.

Earlier, the CDC had considered the Delta variant to be a variant of interest. It also underscore delta to be 50 per cent faster than the Alpha variant, thus making it two times faster than original COVID 19 strain. The severity of the Delta strain is far more severe than any other variant, including a 2.5 time higher risk of hospitalisation than the Alpha variant found in the UK first. Overall the strain found in India increases the risk of hospitalisation by four folds as compared to the original.

Here are the LIVE Updates of June 16:

9:50 am: In view of the reduction in COVID cases, Uttarakhand govt has directed Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board to complete yatra preparations by July 1. Steps regarding yatra will be taken as per Nainital High Court's directions: Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal

9:40 am: Recovery Rate increases to 95.80%, Weekly Positivity Rate drops to less than 5%, currently at 4.17%. Daily positivity rate at 3.22%, less than 5% for 9 consecutive days: Ministry of Health

9:30 am: India reports 62,224 new #COVID19 cases, 1,07,628 discharges & 2542 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry Total cases: 2,96,33,105 Total discharges: 2,83,88,100 Death toll: 3,79,573 Active cases: 8,65,432 Total Vaccination: 26,19,72,014 (28,00,458 in last 24 hrs)

9:15 am: National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) Dr NK Arora explained that the decision to increase the gap between 2 COVISHIELD doses from 4-6 weeks to 12-16 weeks lay in fundamental scientific reason regarding behaviour of adenovector vaccines: Govt of India

8:45 am: Delhi | Vegetable vendors at Azadpur Mandi raise concerns over onion supply shortage. "Onion prices have gone up as there is less supply due to rains. Though situation at the mandi has not changed much due to the lockdown," says vegetable vendor Ganga Prasad Yadav

7:45 am: Delhi: Vegetable vendors in Keshopur Subzi Mandi urge people to wear face masks or else they will not trade with them. "We don't want to witness the earlier deadly situation. We try to convince people to wear masks but people are not listening to us," says Sachin, a vendor

7:35 am: Karnataka | North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) buses converted into mobile vaccine centers to reach remote villages. The service will be available 24/7. Busses will start working from tomorrow: Rajkumar Patil Telkur, Chairman, NEKRTC

7:25 am: Today we passed a grim milestone: 600,000 lives lost from COVID-19. My heart goes out to all those who’ve lost a loved one, tweets US President Joe Biden

7:12 am: Chandigarh administration imposed the night curfew between 10:30 pm and 5 am. Earlier, it used to be from 10 pm to 5 am.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan