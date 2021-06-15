New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Novavax Inc, which has a vaccine manufacturing agreement with Serum Institute of India, on Monday said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate was highly effective with 90.4 per cent efficacy overall and also showed high efficacy against predominantly circulating variants. The vaccine candidate 'NVX-CoV2373' demonstrated 100 per cent protection against moderate and severe disease, 90.4 per cent efficacy overall, and met the primary endpoint in its PREVENT-19 pivotal Phase 3 trial, Novavax said in a statement. The study enrolled 29,960 participants across 119 sites in the US and Mexico to evaluate efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine, it added. The vaccine demonstrated 93 per cent efficacy against predominantly circulating variants of concern and variants of interest, Novavax said.

Here are the LIVE Updates of June 15:

8:35 am: Uttarakhand govt postpones its order to open Char Dham Yatra, for people from 3 districts (Chamoli, Rudraprayag & Uttarkashi) "Hearing going on in Nainital HC regarding Char Dham Yatra. After June 16, state govt will re-consider opening the yatra," Minister Subodh Uniyal to ANI

8:15 am: Bengaluru City Police Commissioner & Addl Dist Magistrate issues order - Sec 144 CrPC (prohibiting assembly of more than 4 people in public places, except for purposes which are exempted) to remain in effect till 21st June midnight. Bus stands, railways station & airports exempt

7:55 am: The study enrolled 29,960 participants across 119 sites in the US and Mexico to evaluate efficacy, safety and immunogenicity, with an emphasis on recruiting a representative population of communities and demographic groups most impacted by the disease.

7:45 am: US Biotechnology company Novavax on Monday announced that its Covid-19 vaccine provides 100 per cent protection against moderate and severe symptoms of the disease and 90.4 per cent efficacy overall in phase 3 trials.

7:35 am: After seeing the sufferings of the poor on social media & several news platforms during the pandemic-induced lockdown across the nation, we decided to serve the people who are in the need of help: Arvind, Chairman, The Vedam Foundation

7:23 am: Hyderabad-based NGO is distributing food free of charge to the needy, patients and their attenders, doctors, and nurses, at several hospitals across the city

7:10 am: IIT Ropar develops power free Continuous Positive Airway Pressure device ‘Jivan Vayu’. It can deliver high flow oxygen upto 60 Litres Per Minute: Dr Khushboo Rakha, assistant professor of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, IIT Ropar

