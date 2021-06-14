LIVE Coronavirus News Updates: As per the Union Health Ministry, India currently has 9.73 lakh active COVID-19 cases, 3.49 per cent of the total cases.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: While India has been seeing a decline in daily COVID-19 cases, several states and union territories (UTs) -- including Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Assam and Goa -- have extended the lockdowns, curfews and other coronavirus-induced curbs amid fears that cases might rise again. Several health experts have also warned against lifting the restrictions completely and said that people must continue following COVID appropriate behaviour.

As per the Union Health Ministry, India currently has 9.73 lakh active COVID-19 cases, 3.49 per cent of the total cases. Over 2.81 crore patients have recovered from the infection while the country fatality rate stands at 1.26 per cent with 3.74 lakh deaths.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the COVID-19 crisis:

10:14 am: Maharashtra: A total of 7,395 cases of Black Fungus (mucormycosis) has been reported in the state. Of these, 644 infected individuals died while 2,212 have recovered. Maximum number of Black fungus cases were reported in Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Solapur districts, reports ANI.

9:51 am: 37,96,24,626 samples tested for COVID-19, up to June 13, 2021. Of these, 14,92,152 samples were tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research.

9:24 am: India reports 70,421 new COVID-19 cases (lowest in last 72 days), 1,19,501 patient discharges and 3921 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 2,95,10,410

Total discharges: 2,81,62,947

Death toll: 3,74,305

Active cases: 9,73,158

Vaccination: 25,48,49,301

8:51 am: From today, Unlock 3.0 will begin in Delhi, allowing restaurants and markets to reopen.

8:48 am: Also Read -- World Blood Donor Day 2021: Is it safe to donate blood amid COVID-19 pandemic? Here's what you should know

8:16 am: Unlock has to take place very slowly. Hotspots have to be taken care of. We must ensure that COVID19 appropriate behaviour should be maintained. There are 10 lakh, active Covid-19 patients, in the country today, says Dr Naveet Whig, Head of the Medicine Department at AIIMS

7:56 am: Karnataka: Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V announces complete lockdown in 18 Gram Panchayats till June 21 due to a surge in COVID cases, reports ANI.

7:37 am: As per the Union Health Ministry, India currently has 10.26 lakh active COVID-19 cases, 3.49 per cent of the total cases.

7:27 am: Several states and UTs like Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Assam and Goa have extended the lockdown amid fears that cases might rise again.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma