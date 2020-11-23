From Delhi to Rajasthan to Uttar Pradesh, several states across India have reimposed restrictions on weddings and have decided to impose fines on violation of the rules.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Centre had eased the restrictions on weddings in October, allowing more people to attend the marriage ceremonies by following all COVID-19 safety protocols. However, several states have reimposed the restrictions with a surge in coronavirus cases across the country.

From Delhi to Rajasthan to Uttar Pradesh, several states across India have reimposed restrictions on weddings and have decided to impose fines on violation of the rules. So here are the complete guidelines on new restrictions on wedding functions by different states in India:

Delhi:

In Delhi, 200 people were allowed to attend a wedding function. However, the state government has now withdrawn that rule and have reduced the limit on the number of attendees to just 50. It has noted that the directive will be imposed on all ceremonies and gatherings.

"When the Corona situation improved in Delhi a few weeks ago, the number of people attending a wedding was increased to 200, according to the Centre's guidelines. Now it's being withdrawn and only 50 people will be allowed. The decision has been sent for LG's approval," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said.

Uttar Pradesh:

Amid the surging coronavirus cases across the state, the UP government has decided to reimpose the limit of 100 guests at weddings and other social functions. The state government had on October 15 allowed 200 guests at weddings but has decided to reimpose the restrictions with a surge in coronavirus cases across Uttar Pradesh.

However, the state government has not issued a formal order on this yet. Earlier, the district administrations in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad had reimposed the restrictions on weddings.

"These instructions have been given keeping in mind the increasing surge in coronavirus cases. Action will be ensured on violation of the directives. All concerned officials have been instructed to ensure its compliance and efforts will be put in to make the people aware of the new rules," the Noida administration had said in an order.

Rajasthan:

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government has restricted the number of people in a marriage to just 100 and said that a violation will revoke a fine of Rs 25,000. Asking the district collectors, superintendents of police and other senior officials to ensure that all protocols are followed, Chief Minister Gehlot has urged people to take all necessary precautions to contain the spread of the infection in the state.

Gujarat:

In Gujarat, the Vijay Rupani-led BJP government has allowed 200 people to attend a wedding ceremony in a non-containment zone. However, the limit is only 50 in case of a closed hall, the state government has said, adding that norms of social distancing and wearing masks will have to be followed.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma