New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The upward trend in COVID-19 cases in Delhi continued on Thursday after Delhi reported 28,867 new cases - the highest one-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic - with the positivity rate rising to 29.21 per cent, according to the state health bulletin.

During the same period, the city-state reported 31 deaths that pushed Delhi's toll to 25,271 with a case mortality rate of 1.53 per cent. Currently, Delhi has over 94,000 active COVID-19 cases while more than 15.27 lakh patients have recovered from the infection, as per the bulletin.

While Delhi continued to see a spike in cases, Mumbai saw a dip in cases and recorded 13,702 new infections, down 16.55 per cent from 16,420 infections registered a day ago, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to the BMC bulletin, the case positivity rate also came down to 21.73 from 24.38 per cent a day before. It also said that six COVID fatalities were reported during the same period that pushed Mumbai's death toll to 16,426.

Meanwhile, Karnataka also continued to report a spike in cases and recorded 25,005 new cases and eight fatalities that pushed its tally to 31.24 lakh and the death toll to 38,397 respectively, as per the state health department.

Out of the total new cases, Bengaluru Urban recorded 18,374 new infections in the last 24 hours. Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 13.53 lakh positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1.83 lakh and Tumakuru 1.23 lakh, as per the health department.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, recorded 9,881 new COVID-19 cases that pushed its active caseload to 45,565. Of the 9,881 new cases reported till Thursday evening, 2,785 are in Jaipur, 777 in Jodhpur, 765 in Kota, 767 in Alwar, 678 in Bikaner, 598 in Udaipur, 435 in Bharatpur, 317 in Pali, 364 in Bharatpur, 335 in Barmer, and 275 in Ajmer district, said the state health bulletin.

Meanwhile, Telangana reported 2,707 new infections, taking its tally to 7.02 lakh while the death toll rose to 4,049 with two more fatalities. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded the highest number of fresh cases with 1,328, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (248) and Ranga Reddy (202) district, a state government bulletin said.

India has been witnessing a spike in cases since December last year. Amid this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with chief ministers over the COVID-19 situation in the country and stressed on local containment of the virus spread as well as ensuring minimum damage to livelihood while making strategies to deal with the surge in cases due to the Omicron variant.

In his remarks at the meeting, the prime minister underlined the importance of vaccination and the need to further accelerate the 'Har Ghar Dastak' programme to achieve 100 per cent vaccination coverage. "We have vaccinated nearly three crore adolescents within 10 days and this shows India's potential and our preparedness to deal with this challenge," PM Modi said.

(With inputs from PTI)

