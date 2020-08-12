Guleria is a part of the core team monitoring the pandemic. His remarks have come at a time when India has reported over 2.3 lakh coronavirus cases and over 46,000 deaths.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At a time when India is reporting over 55,000 new COVID-19 cases everyday, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Randeep Guleria has asserted that the coronavirus cases in the country has neither yet peaked nor plateaued.

"These are trying times. It has tested the resilience of the nation. We have not reached the peak or started plateauing as far as cases are concerned," Guleria said, as quoted by IANS.

Guleria is a part of the core team monitoring the pandemic. His remarks have come at a time when India has reported over 2.3 lakh coronavirus cases and over 46,000 deaths.

Speaking on the announcement of the first coronavirus vaccine by Russia, Guleria cautioned that there was a need to assess the safety and effectiveness of Sputnik V.

“Any vaccine that is tried in a large number of people who are elderly or have comorbidities, safety is the most important thing and should of course be efficacious in terms of what degree of protection does it give and how long the protection lasts," he said.

The comments come in the backdrop of Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement about the approval of the coronavirus vaccine for public use.

Shedding light on the vaccine development, Guleria said that India has the capacity for the mass production of the vaccine and that "we will be able to upscale our manufacturing capacity not only for our own country but for the entire world".

Serum Institute of India (SII) Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla on Monday had said India should have a vaccine against the novel coronavirus by the end of 2020, as per CNBC-TV18. Poonawalla further said that the fixed pricing of the vaccine will be announced in two months. India's drug controller has already given its approval to the SII for conducting phase II and III clinical trials on Covidshield.

