New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India is witnessing a sudden surge in the number of covid cases after several days as the national and financial capital of the nation among other states are reporting a massive hike in daily fresh infections. Delhi logged 622 fresh Covid cases and two more deaths on Thursday, while the positivity rate rose to 3.17 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, Delhi's COVID-19 tally increased to 19,10,613 while the death toll rose to 26,216.

Maharashtra recorded 2,813 new coronavirus cases, the highest in nearly four months, and one pandemic-related death, the state health department said. The number of active cases rose to 11,571. State capital Mumbai recorded 1,702 infections and the lone death during the day. The daily rise in cases was the highest since February 15 when 2,831 infections had come to light.

Tamil Nadu logged 185 fresh Coronavirus positives cases in the last 24 hours taking the caseload to 34,56,697. The toll however continued to remain at 38,025, as no fatalities were reported. Among those who tested positive, were 99 men and 86 women, the bulletin said. Among the 38 districts, Chennai contributed the maximum of 94 positive cases while neighbouring Chengalpattu recorded 24 cases, and Kancheepuram 19.

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,42,928 with the addition of 53 cases, while the death toll was unchanged at 10,737 as no fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours, a health department said. The positivity rate was 0.7 per cent, while the recovery count increased by 22 to touch 10,31,915, leaving the state with 276 active cases.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir reported 13 new Covid cases that took the infection tally to 4,54,314, officials said. Of the new cases, eight were reported from the Jammu district while five other districts reported one case each. There are 68 active cases, while overall recoveries have reached 4,49,494, officials said. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,752. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

Posted By: Ashita Singh