New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the downward trend, India added 1.27 lakh new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours taking the total cases in the country to over 4.20 crore. The death toll also climbed up to 5.01 lakh after over 1,000 fresh fatalities were reported in the same span of time. India on Friday became the third country to log over 5lakh deaths due to the deadly pathogen.
According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning, India added 1,27,952 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours which took the overall caseload in the country to 4,20,80,664. The death toll also crossed the 5-lakh mark and reached 5,01,114 after 1,059 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen in the last 24 hours.
With the decline in new cases, the active caseload in the country also declined and reached 13,31,648, comprising 3.16 per cent of the total infections across the country. As per the data by the Health Ministry, a reduction of 1,03,921 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 95.64 per cent, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.98 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 11.21 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,02,47,902 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
Delhi reported 2,272 fresh COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 3.85 per cent. The national capital has relaxed COVID-19 restrictions further in view of a dip in the number of cases.
Maharashtra reported 13,840 new cases during the last 24 hours. State health minister Rajesh Tope has said the number of cases had begun declining statewide and predicted that the third wave of the pandemic might get over by the second or third week of March. Kerala reported 38,684 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours while 28 people died.
Check state-wise list here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|211
|9543
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|88364
|2194359
|14646
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1985
|61039
|291
|Assam
|13289
|700856
|6533
|Bihar
|3238
|811103
|12234
|Chandigarh
|2099
|87247
|1135
|Chhattisgarh
|18686
|1103835
|13914
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|107
|11281
|4
|Delhi
|11716
|1803251
|25952
|Goa
|5968
|231989
|3727
|Gujarat
|57521
|1123499
|10614
|Haryana
|16877
|934090
|10372
|Himachal Pradesh
|7539
|263931
|4026
|Jammu and Kashmir
|24080
|415109
|4702
|Jharkhand
|3055
|422440
|5308
|Karnataka
|123131
|3713343
|39250
|Kerala***
|366871
|5786949
|57296
|Ladakh
|1079
|25405
|226
|Lakshadweep
|188
|10947
|52
|Madhya Pradesh
|51019
|933382
|10648
|Maharashtra
|147941
|7491759
|142940
|Manipur
|3893
|128494
|2057
|Meghalaya
|1839
|88644
|1538
|Mizoram
|14999
|167853
|621
|Nagaland
|787
|33235
|737
|Odisha
|24437
|1228976
|8689
|Puducherry
|5458
|156159
|1946
|Punjab
|14321
|718559
|17392
|Rajasthan
|54869
|1170849
|9353
|Sikkim
|655
|37437
|433
|Tamil Nadu
|155329
|3204213
|37696
|Telangana
|30931
|739187
|4097
|Tripura
|1184
|98537
|916
|Uttarakhand
|21358
|399156
|7596
|Uttar Pradesh
|36411
|1978525
|23286
|West Bengal
|20213
|1962721
|20758
|Total#
|1331648
|40247902
|501114
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan