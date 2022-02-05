New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the downward trend, India added 1.27 lakh new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours taking the total cases in the country to over 4.20 crore. The death toll also climbed up to 5.01 lakh after over 1,000 fresh fatalities were reported in the same span of time. India on Friday became the third country to log over 5lakh deaths due to the deadly pathogen.

With the decline in new cases, the active caseload in the country also declined and reached 13,31,648, comprising 3.16 per cent of the total infections across the country. As per the data by the Health Ministry, a reduction of 1,03,921 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 95.64 per cent, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.98 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 11.21 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,02,47,902 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

Delhi reported 2,272 fresh COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 3.85 per cent. The national capital has relaxed COVID-19 restrictions further in view of a dip in the number of cases.

Maharashtra reported 13,840 new cases during the last 24 hours. State health minister Rajesh Tope has said the number of cases had begun declining statewide and predicted that the third wave of the pandemic might get over by the second or third week of March. Kerala reported 38,684 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours while 28 people died.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 211 9543 129 Andhra Pradesh 88364 2194359 14646 Arunachal Pradesh 1985 61039 291 Assam 13289 700856 6533 Bihar 3238 811103 12234 Chandigarh 2099 87247 1135 Chhattisgarh 18686 1103835 13914 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 107 11281 4 Delhi 11716 1803251 25952 Goa 5968 231989 3727 Gujarat 57521 1123499 10614 Haryana 16877 934090 10372 Himachal Pradesh 7539 263931 4026 Jammu and Kashmir 24080 415109 4702 Jharkhand 3055 422440 5308 Karnataka 123131 3713343 39250 Kerala*** 366871 5786949 57296 Ladakh 1079 25405 226 Lakshadweep 188 10947 52 Madhya Pradesh 51019 933382 10648 Maharashtra 147941 7491759 142940 Manipur 3893 128494 2057 Meghalaya 1839 88644 1538 Mizoram 14999 167853 621 Nagaland 787 33235 737 Odisha 24437 1228976 8689 Puducherry 5458 156159 1946 Punjab 14321 718559 17392 Rajasthan 54869 1170849 9353 Sikkim 655 37437 433 Tamil Nadu 155329 3204213 37696 Telangana 30931 739187 4097 Tripura 1184 98537 916 Uttarakhand 21358 399156 7596 Uttar Pradesh 36411 1978525 23286 West Bengal 20213 1962721 20758 Total# 1331648 40247902 501114





Posted By: Talibuddin Khan