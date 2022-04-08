New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Health Ministry on Friday (April 8) announced that precautionary or booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be available for all individuals above 18 years of age at private vaccination centers from Sunday (April 10). Those above the specified age, who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose, would be eligible for precaution dose. This facility would be available in all private vaccination centers, a statement issued by the Union Health Ministry said.

Furthermore, the statement also mentioned that about 96 percent of the population who are 15 years of age or above have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. It added that about 83 percent of 15 years of age and above population has received both doses.

Here's a look at the eligibility criteria for getting the booster dose, how to register for it, and everything else you need to know.

Eligibility

If a person is 18 years or above, they are eligible to take the precautionary dose of vaccine against coronavirus. Furthermore, one is eligible for the precautionary dose of vaccine 9 months after their second dose.

How to register?

One can book an appointment for vaccination through the Co-WIN portal (www.cowin.gov.in) or through the Aarogya Setu App. This appointment will be done after signing in through the registered mobile number and Aadhar card.

Price

The third dose of Covishield will cost Rs 600 plus taxes, announced Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla. He also said that once Covovax is approved as a booster dose, it will cost Rs 900 plus tax.

Meanwhile, India started vaccinating children aged 12 to 14 years on March 16. The government is still working on the decision to vaccinate those aged below 12 years and the health ministry has said that additional need for vaccination and the inclusion of the population for vaccination are being examined as of now.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha