New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Registering a significant decline in new COVID-19 cases, India during the last 24 hours, recorded less than 19,000 fresh infections, which is the lowest single-day tally recorded in nearly 7 months. The active caseload subsequently receded to 2.52 lakh while the recovery rate across the country improved to 97.93 per cent.

As per the data by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday morning, India recorded 18,346 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours which took the overall caseload in the country to 3,38,53,048. The death toll, meanwhile, climbed up to 4,49,260 after 263 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the last 24 hours.

With the decline in new cases, the active caseload in the country also dropped to its lowest in the last 201 days, as per the health ministry. The active cases in India now stand at 2,52,902 and comprise 0.75 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. A decrease of 11,556 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.93 per cent, the highest since March 2020, while the fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent on Tuesday morning, the ministry said.

Kerala, which is showing a decline in daily fresh cases after crossing the 30,000 mark post Onam festival in August, on Monday logged less than 10,000 cases -- 8,850 to be exact -- and 149 deaths, taking the caseload to 47,29,083 and the toll to 25,526.

One of the likely reasons for the fresh cases dipping below the 10,000 mark may be the fewer tests conducted on Sunday as compared to the other days of the week.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Sunday was 17,007, which brought the total recoveries to 45,74,206 and the number of active cases to 1,28,736. Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of cases with 1,134, followed by Thrissur (1,077) and Ernakulam (920).

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan