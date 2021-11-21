New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a slight increase from yesterday, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to 3.45 crore. The death toll also rose to 4.65 lakh after more than 300 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the same span of time.
According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday morning, India logged 10,488 new coronavirus infections which took the overall caseload in the country to 3,45,10,413. Meanwhile, the death toll due to the deadly virus climbed up to 4,65,662 after 313 new fatalities were recorded during the last 24 hours. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 44 days in a row and less than 50,000 for 147 consecutive days.
Meanwhile, the active cases in the country decreased by 2,154 in the last 24 hours and now comprise 0.36 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. Active cases declined to 1,22,714, the lowest in the last 532 days. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,39,22,037 while the case fatality rate was 1.35 per cent.
Also, the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.29 per cent, the highest since March last year, the Health Ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.98 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for the last 48 days. The weekly positivity rate was 0.94 per cent. It has been below two per cent for the last 58 days.
Meanwhile, witnessing a rise in weekly Covid cases, testing and positivity rate, the Union Health Ministry has written to Puducherry and Ladakh urging them to take pre-emptive action to gain control over the situation.
Earlier, the ministry had asked state governments of Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir to undertake a review and enhance testing in view of rising cases of COVID-19 and weekly positivity rates.
In a letter to the principal secretary (Health) of Ladakh this week, Additional Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Arti Ahuja said the Union Territory has reported a 362 per cent increase in weekly new cases from 34 cases in the week ending on October 27 to 157 cases in the week ending on November 17.
Check state-wise list here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|6
|7541
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|2392
|2054252
|14426
|Arunachal Pradesh
|43
|54923
|280
|Assam
|3103
|606117
|6071
|Bihar
|38
|716484
|9663
|Chandigarh
|28
|64552
|820
|Chhattisgarh
|295
|992632
|13591
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|10678
|4
|Delhi
|325
|1415217
|25095
|Goa
|246
|175022
|3377
|Gujarat
|323
|816770
|10091
|Haryana
|132
|761343
|10053
|Himachal Pradesh
|1007
|221508
|3829
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1696
|329046
|4461
|Jharkhand
|130
|343854
|5140
|Karnataka
|7125
|2948053
|38174
|Kerala***
|61647
|4996978
|37299
|Ladakh
|224
|20875
|212
|Lakshadweep
|5
|10314
|51
|Madhya Pradesh
|78
|782406
|10526
|Maharashtra
|13903
|6474952
|140722
|Manipur
|630
|122245
|1960
|Meghalaya
|290
|82463
|1467
|Mizoram
|5046
|126163
|476
|Nagaland
|123
|31222
|695
|Odisha
|2177
|1036230
|8391
|Puducherry
|317
|126445
|1869
|Punjab
|290
|586082
|16584
|Rajasthan
|103
|945530
|8955
|Sikkim
|125
|31633
|403
|Tamil Nadu
|8827
|2674327
|36361
|Telangana
|3626
|666846
|3980
|Tripura
|82
|83820
|818
|Uttarakhand
|187
|336504
|7404
|Uttar Pradesh
|100
|1687313
|22909
|West Bengal
|8045
|1581697
|19376
|Total#
|122714
|33922037
|465662
