New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a slight increase from yesterday, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to 3.45 crore. The death toll also rose to 4.65 lakh after more than 300 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday morning, India logged 10,488 new coronavirus infections which took the overall caseload in the country to 3,45,10,413. Meanwhile, the death toll due to the deadly virus climbed up to 4,65,662 after 313 new fatalities were recorded during the last 24 hours. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 44 days in a row and less than 50,000 for 147 consecutive days.

Meanwhile, the active cases in the country decreased by 2,154 in the last 24 hours and now comprise 0.36 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. Active cases declined to 1,22,714, the lowest in the last 532 days. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,39,22,037 while the case fatality rate was 1.35 per cent.

Also, the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.29 per cent, the highest since March last year, the Health Ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.98 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for the last 48 days. The weekly positivity rate was 0.94 per cent. It has been below two per cent for the last 58 days.

Meanwhile, witnessing a rise in weekly Covid cases, testing and positivity rate, the Union Health Ministry has written to Puducherry and Ladakh urging them to take pre-emptive action to gain control over the situation.

Earlier, the ministry had asked state governments of Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir to undertake a review and enhance testing in view of rising cases of COVID-19 and weekly positivity rates.

In a letter to the principal secretary (Health) of Ladakh this week, Additional Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Arti Ahuja said the Union Territory has reported a 362 per cent increase in weekly new cases from 34 cases in the week ending on October 27 to 157 cases in the week ending on November 17.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6 7541 129 Andhra Pradesh 2392 2054252 14426 Arunachal Pradesh 43 54923 280 Assam 3103 606117 6071 Bihar 38 716484 9663 Chandigarh 28 64552 820 Chhattisgarh 295 992632 13591 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 10678 4 Delhi 325 1415217 25095 Goa 246 175022 3377 Gujarat 323 816770 10091 Haryana 132 761343 10053 Himachal Pradesh 1007 221508 3829 Jammu and Kashmir 1696 329046 4461 Jharkhand 130 343854 5140 Karnataka 7125 2948053 38174 Kerala*** 61647 4996978 37299 Ladakh 224 20875 212 Lakshadweep 5 10314 51 Madhya Pradesh 78 782406 10526 Maharashtra 13903 6474952 140722 Manipur 630 122245 1960 Meghalaya 290 82463 1467 Mizoram 5046 126163 476 Nagaland 123 31222 695 Odisha 2177 1036230 8391 Puducherry 317 126445 1869 Punjab 290 586082 16584 Rajasthan 103 945530 8955 Sikkim 125 31633 403 Tamil Nadu 8827 2674327 36361 Telangana 3626 666846 3980 Tripura 82 83820 818 Uttarakhand 187 336504 7404 Uttar Pradesh 100 1687313 22909 West Bengal 8045 1581697 19376 Total# 122714 33922037 465662

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan