New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that the new COVID-19 cases in the national capital will today cross the 10,000-mark with the daily positivity rate climbing up to 10 per cent and asserted that the 'third wave of COVID-19 has started in Delhi'.

Delhi has been witnessing a massive rise in new COVID-19 cases for the past seven days with the daily infections crossing the 5,400-mark on Tuesday. The positivity rate also spiralled to 8.5 per cent yesterday. Meanwhile, the exact number of new cases will only be out after the Delhi Health Department release the daily bulletin later today.

The minister also said that only 300-400 samples are being sent for genome sequencing now as sequencing of all samples is not possible. Testing for COVID-19 has been increased and around 90,000 tests have been conducted on Tuesday, he said. The city government has activated a Covid war room which will maintain district and hospital-wise data about bed occupancy, patients, oxygen etc, Jain added.

The Delhi government on Tuesday announced a weekend curfew and work from home for its offices as the city recorded 5,481 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest number since May 16, with a positivity rate of 8.37 per cent and three fatalities.

During the weekend curfew that will come into force at 10 pm on Friday and will be in place till 5 am on Monday to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by Omicron, all essential services will be allowed in the national capital. Along with weekend curfew, night curfew will also continue to be in place during weekdays.

Three Covid fatalities were recorded in Delhi in a day after over four months while 5,481 fresh cases were logged on Tuesday, the highest since May 16, as the city government announced weekend curfew to curb the contagion driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant. According to official data, the case positivity rate mounted to 8.37 per cent. This was the highest since May 17 when it was 8.42 per cent.

Amid the rise in cases, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced a return of the weekend curfew as the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided to reimpose some more restrictions in the wake of a fresh surge in Covid infections. He announced that on weekdays, government employees, barring those engaged in essential services, will be asked to work from home, while private offices will remain open with 50 per cent capacity.

However, buses and metro trains will return to running to their full seating capacity throughout the week as the government feared that bus stops and metro stations could become COVID-19 superspreaders as long queues were seen at such places after the seating capacity was halved.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan