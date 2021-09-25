New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India, Australia, Japan and the US on Friday pledged to work together for ensuring peace and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific and the world, as top leaders of the Quad grouping announced a slew of new initiatives to take on common challenges, amidst muscle-flexing by an assertive China in the strategic region.

In a way, Quad would play the role of “Force for Global Good,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his short address and exuded confidence that this cooperation by the four democracies will ensure peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and the world.

Modi was the first leader invited by host President Joe Biden to address the first in-person Quad gathering in the East Room of the White House. Biden, who earlier in the day had a more than an hour-long meeting with Modi, described the prime minister as “My Friend.”

What PM Modi said at the QUAD Summit:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Quad will work in the role of "force for global good" and asserted that the cooperation among four countries including India, the United States, Australia and Japan in the group will ensure peace and prosperity in Indo-pacific, adding that Quad vaccine initiative will help Indo-Pacific nations.

PM Modi proposed a common international travelling protocol involving mutual recognition of the COVID-19 vaccination certificate at Quad leaders meeting. The proposal was "well-received" by all leaders of Quad nations. Vaccines will be developed in the US, manufactured in India, financed by Japan and the US, and supported by Australia through logistics for the Indo-Pacific including island states.

"Our Quad vaccine initiative will help Indo-Pacific nations. Quad decided to go ahead with a positive approach on basis of our shared democratic values. I'd be happy to discuss with my friends-be it supplies chain, global security, climate action, COVID response or tech cooperation," PM Modi said at the opening remarks at Quad Leaders' Summit.

"I express my gratitude to President Joe Biden for the first in-person Quad meeting. Four countries, for the first time, came together to help the Indo-pacific region after the 2004 Tsunami. Today when the world is battling with COVID-19, we being the Quad members are again came together in the interest of humanity," he added.

Joe Biden's statement at the QUAD Summit:

Welcoming the Quad leaders for the first in-person meeting, US President said that the grouping has a common vision for the future and has come together to take on key challenges including COVID-19 and climate change. The much-anticipated first in-person meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad - India, the United States, Australia and Japan) began here on Friday.

In his opening remarks at Quad Leaders' Summit, Biden said this is a grouping of democratic partners who share a world view and have a common view for the future, "coming together to take on key challenges of our age." "When we met six months ago, we made concrete commitments to shared and positive agenda for a free and open Indo-Pacific. Today I am proud to say that we are making excellent progress," he added.

Biden said that the Quad vaccine initiative is on track to produce 1 billion COVID doses vaccines in India to boost global supplies. "Today, we are also launching a new Quad fellowship for students from each of our Quad countries to pursue advanced degrees in leading stem programs here in the United States, representing an investment in the leaders, innovators and pioneers of tomorrow," said US President.

Australian PM Scott Morrison's statement at the QUAD:

Speaking at the Quad summit here, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the group can deal with big challenges in a complex and changing world. Making his opening remarks at the summit Morrison said, "The Quad is about demonstrating that how the democracies such as ours get things done. They can do with the big challenges, we face in a very complex in changing world. And there is no part of the world that is more dynamic than Indo-Pacific at this time."

"We believe in a free and open Indo-Pacific because we know that's what to live in a strong, stable and prosperous region. So our citizens can realise their hopes and dreams for their future in a liberal and free society," he added.

What Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at the QUAD:

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga thanked President Joe Biden at the Quad Summit for lifting the ban on imports of food products from Japan imposed in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster. During his opening remarks at the summit, PM Suga said that "I had requested you in April for it (to lift the ban) and It's a huge step that you (US) took, thank you for it".

During the Quad meeting, PM Suga also expressed the importance of the first in-person Quad meeting adding that "the meeting reflects strong ties among four nations".

"Quad is a very important initiative by the 4 nations that believe in fundamental rights and are of the view that Indo-Pacific should be free and open. To date, Quad has given its absolute cooperation in big sectors, be it regional challenges or COVID-19," Suga added.

"We have come here for the first in-person Quad Leaders' Summit. This Summit shows the relations shared by our four nations and the commitment we have for a free and open Indo-Pacific region," he added.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan