New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: As the COVID-19 cases are rising in India, people are resorting to coronavirus vaccines to get secure from the virus. As the country has reached the third phase of vaccine dose, there are some who are now ready for the second jab of the vaccine. However, still, there are some doubts among people regarding the second dose of vaccine. So before taking the second jab, go through these frequently asked questions that will help you in understanding, Why it is important to take a second dose of vaccine?, when can you take the second dose?

When to take a second dose of COVID-19?

Covishield Vaccine: Those who have taken this vaccine are required to take the second dose of the vaccine between four to eight weeks of the first dose.

Covaxin Vaccines: Those who have taken this vaccine are required to take the second dose after four to six weeks of the first dose.

How can I register for the second dose?

After taking the first dose, people can decide to take the second dose according to their convenience. However, it should be within the specified period.

If I have gotten the second dose do I need to wear a mask?

People who have got both the dose of COVID-19 vaccine can choose to avoid mask or social distancing only with the fully vaccinated people. However, it will be appropriate if even fully vaccinated people wear the mask and adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

What are the side effects after the second dose?

After taking the second dose of the vaccine, the effect will be more intense. But, there is nothing to worry about as it's a normal sign, and the side effects will go within a few days of the dose. Just like after the first dose, this time too, you might suffer from tenderness and redness around the area you got the vaccine.

What after the second dose of the vaccine?

After getting the vaccine don't forget to take your Vaccination Certificate. In the government hospital, the certificate is for free while in private it will cost a person Rs 250.

How long does protection from the COVID-19 vaccine last?

No specified time period has been stated by the government, as experts are still researching to learn about vaccine-induced immunity and natural immunity.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv