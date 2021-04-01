Coronavirus Vaccination: The Health Ministry said that the decision has been taken after a detailed meeting with all states and UTs to increase the pace of the vaccination in the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the alarming surge in coronavirus cases across the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that vaccination against the deadly pathogen will be done at all public and private health centres on all days of April, including gazetted holidays.

The Health Ministry, in its press release, said that the decision has been taken after a detailed meeting with all states and union territories (UTs) to increase the pace of the vaccination in the country.

"This decision is in line with the graded and pro-active approach employed by the Government of India along with the States and UTs for COVID-19 vaccination," the Health Ministry said.

"The Vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level," it added.

The central government had earlier allowed people above the age of 45 years to get inoculated from April 1. Urging everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible, the government had also expressed concerns over the rise in coronavirus cases across the country and blamed the laxity shown by people behind the sudden surge.

It, however, had said that lockdowns and night curfews won't help India much in controlling the second wave of coronavirus and asserted that mass vaccination against the pathogen is the only way forward.

"A modality for ensuring such physical measures have to be evidence-based. In this context partial lockdowns such as night curfews or weekend lockdowns would not have much impact on the transmission cycle," Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had said at an event last week.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday reported over 72,000 fresh coronavirus cases, the biggest single-day rise since October last year. Over 450 fatalities, the highest in around 116 days, were also reported on Thursday, taking the death toll to 1.62 lakh.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma