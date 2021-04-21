State-owned government hospital to get Covishield at Rs 400 a dose while in private for Rs 600. The price for the centre stays at Rs 150.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Serum Institue of India says state-owned government hospital to get Covishield at Rs 400 a dose while in private for Rs 600. The price for the centre stays at Rs 150.

The Pune-based pharmaceutical company released its price after the Centre announced all above 18 years of age are eligible for inoculation from May 1, 2021. The government has further allowed all the private, state hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the COVID-19 vaccine directly from the manufactures.

"For the next two months, we will address the limited capacity by scaling up the vaccine production. Going ahead, 50% of our capacities will be served to the Government of India's vaccination program, and the remaining 50% of the capacity will be for the state governments and private hospitals," SII statement read.

