New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a bid to ramp up the vaccination drive in India, the central government on Thursday said that the vaccine registration for all those above 18 years will likely begin from April 24 on CoWIN portal.

"All those above the age of 18 can register on CoWin by April 24...the vaccination process and documents remain the same," Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Authority (NHA) RS Sharma was quoted as saying by India Today.

The central government on Monday had announced that the vaccination drive for those above 18 will begin across the country from May 1 in 'liberalised and accelerated' phase 3 of the inoculation drive.

It also allowed vaccine manufacturers to supply 50 per cent of their doses to state governments, private hospitals and in the open market. However, it said that the manufactures would need to declare the price of vaccines that would be sold in the private sector before May 1.

Here's how you can register yourself for the coronavirus vaccine through CoWIN portal:

Step 1) Visit the official CoWIN website at cowin.gov.in

Step 2) Register yourself by entering your mobile number

Step 3) An one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your mobile number

Step 4) Verify the OTP and register yourself by entering all the required details. You would also need to upload a photo identity card

Step 5) Once you fill in your details, you can click on the "register" button at the bottom right to schedule your appointment

Step 6) Enter your pin code and click on "search". All vaccine centres will appear on the screen. Select one and schedule the date and time available as per your convenience

Step 7) You can add up to four members through one login. The CoWIN portal also allows you to reset your appointment

Meanwhile, India on Thursday reported world's biggest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with over 3.14 lakh new infections. This pushed the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country to 1.59 crore, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that the death toll has increased to 1.84 lakh with a record 2,104 new fatalities.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma