COVID-19 Vaccination: Until now, the government’s Aarogya Setu and Umang were the only two apps that allowed users to register and book appointments for the Covid-19 vaccination slot.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The central government has introduced a new set of guidelines for CoWin - their online portal for vaccination slots - which allows third parties to enable registration, scheduling, and management of the vaccination through their apps. Now, you may soon be able to register for the Covid-19 vaccination slot via any third-party app. This is an update to the existing framework where certain apps can only offer information regarding the availability of slots and downloading of the vaccination certificate on their apps.

The new APIs will allow to register and schedule an appointment for Covid-19 vaccination directly from their end. Until now, the government’s Aarogya Setu and Umang were the only two apps that allowed users to register and book appointments for the Covid-19 vaccination slot. However, now even other APIs can manage the vaccine rollout.

Recently, the government revised the public API for CoWIN to defer delivery of appointment data to third-party apps, which allowed apps like Paytm and HealthifyMe to provide Covid-19 vaccination slot related information to users.

The government has also set up a designated email address for the app developers to register for the private APIs of CoWin. According to the new CoWin guidelines registration could be mandatory for app developers to use CoWin’s public APIs.

“All entities (ASPs), wishing to integrate with Co-WIN using APIs, including for use of only the Public APIs, will have to first register as ASPs,” the CoWin guidelines read.

This move by the government comes at a time when India is facing a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines in the country. Various states like Delhi have raised concerns over the halted vaccination drive due to the unavailability of vaccines to inoculate people. Till now 19.6 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been given in India and 4.2 crore people are fully vaccinated according to the latest reports by the union health ministry.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha