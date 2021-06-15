COVID Vaccination for Kids: Different countries have started clinical trials in different age groups of children. In India, the COVID-19 vaccine trials in children started for the age group of 12 to 18 years of age.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The second wave of Coronavirus pandemic hit hard and the country reeled under its cascading effect recording over 4.50 lakh cases a day in May. With the second wave, the concerns of the health experts shifted towards the effects of COVID-19 in kids and gave a boost to the vaccine trials in children across the globe.

Several countries including Canada have started inoculating children of 12 to 18 years of age, while many others are still under the trial process to permit vaccine jabs for kids. Different countries have started clinical trials in different age groups of children. In India, the COVID-19 vaccine trials in children started for the age group of 12 to 18 years of age.

COVID Vaccine for kids status in India:



In India, indigenous vaccine manufacturer, Bharat Biotech, has started the clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, in children aged 12 to 18 years of age. The trials were started in AIIMS Delhi and Patna by taking 525 fit and healthy children as samples. Meanwhile, AIIMS Delhi on Tuesday also started recruitment for clinical trials for the children who are in the age group of 6-12 year. Once it concludes, the clinical trials of children of the 2-6 age group will start after that.

US:

The United States of America had in May approved Pfizer Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12. Pfizer’s shot is the first to be cleared in the United States for children 12 to 15. Vaccinating younger ages is considered important for getting children back into schools safely. U.S. President Joe Biden has asked states to make the vaccine available to younger adolescents immediately.

European Countries:

Similarly, the European countries including Italy, Germany, Poland, France, Britain including Canada, United Arab Emirates, Israel have also approved the vaccine candidates for clinical trials on kids. Meanwhile, Hungary has even started inoculating kids between 16-18 years since May with Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and became the first country in Europe to do this. In Italy, Pfizer's vaccine is being given to children aged 12-15 years. Apart from this, Italy has also started vaccine trials on children above the age of 16.

Germany:

Germany, Europe's largest country, has started giving vaccines to 12 to 16-year-olds from June 7. Although, the inoculations have been kept voluntarily. From June 7, Poland has also started vaccination of 12 to 15-year-olds.

United Kingdom:

Vaccinations of children have also been started in Britain after the approval of Pfizer and BioNtech's vaccine for trial on children aged 12-15 years. The Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines have been shown to be safe for children.

France:

Meanwhile, France will start inoculating children in the 16 to 18 age group from today. Along with this, the government is considering giving the vaccine to children of 12-15 years from next year.

Israel:

Israel is already working to provide vaccines to children over the age of 16. Let us tell you that Israel is the first country in the world that has announced to become a completely mask-free nation.

Canada:

Canada has approved Pfizer's vaccine for vaccinating kids in May.

UAE:

In addition, the United Arab Emirates has also approved the vaccination of children in the age group of 12-15 years in May itself.

Singapore:

The vaccination process for children aged between 12-18 years started from June 1 in Singapore.

