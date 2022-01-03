New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The COVID-19 vaccination drive for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years will begin in India on Monday as the country continues to take steps to control the spread of the Omicron variant of the infection.

Ahead of the beginning of the vaccination drive for children, the Centre informed that more than seven lakh beneficiaries in the 15 to 18 age group registered themselves on the CoWIN portal till 9.20 pm on Sunday.

It should be noted that only Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will be administered to beneficiaries currently.

More to follow...

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma