New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Expanding its nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, India on Wednesday started inoculating children in the age group of 12 to 14 years. Besides, the country also started vaccinating precaution doses to all those above the age of 60 years.

"Taking the Covid vaccination campaign forward, under the 'Sabko Vaccine Muft Vaccine' campaign led by PM Narendra Modi ji, the Covid vaccination of children in the age group of 12-14 has started from today. All people of 60+ age will also be able to get precaution dose from today. Let's secure the country together, get the vaccine," tweeted Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Hindi.

India had launched its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 last year after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) to to Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

Earlier, only healthcare workers and frontline staff were being inoculated, but the Centre expanded the drive later. On Monday, Mandaviya announced the expansion of drive for 12 to 14 years of children. A day later, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to Chief Secretaries of all states and union territories (UTs), saying only Corbevax would be used for inoculating 12-13 and 13-14 years.

In his letter, Bhushan also said that the precautionary dose will be administered to the beneficiaries only after nine months (36 weeks) after the date of second vaccination, adding that detailed instructions have been sent to all states and UTs in this regard.

"States were advised to ensure that only those who have attained the age of 12 years on the date of vaccination are vaccinated against COVID19; if the beneficiary is registered but not attained the age of 12 years on the date of vaccination, COVID19 vaccine is not to be given," Bhushan stated.

"Vaccinators and vaccination teams need to be trained to ensure that particularly for 12-14 years age group there is no mixing of vaccines. States were advised to organize dedicated vaccination sessions through earmarked COVID-19 Vaccination Centers for vaccination of 12-14 years' age-group to avoid mixing with other vaccines," he added.

How can kids elder citizens register for vaccination and precautionary doses?

1. Open the Co-WIN portal using the link www.cowin.gov.in

2. Click on the “Register/Sign In” tab to register for the Covid-19 vaccination

3. If you are already a registered member on the portal then use your credentials to log in otherwise register to create a fresh account.

4. For children, you will be asked to upload certain documents like the Aadhaar card, PAN card, etc. If they don't have it children can also use their school id cards to register.

5. As for elderly people, their eligibility will be based on the date of administration of 2nd dose as recorded in the Co-WIN system.

6. The verification for the elderly will be done preferably using Aadhaar.

7. Apart from that, they can also use a passport, driving license, PAN Card, Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR, or pension documents with photographs.

8. Then an OTP will be sent to your number. You will be required to verify.

9. After the verification is done you can book a slot. For that enter your location, Pincode, etc and tap/click on Book appointment.

