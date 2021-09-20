The strange case, reported from Sardhana in Uttar Pradesh, came to light after Rampal Singh, who is the BJP president of booth number 79 and also a member of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, downloaded his vaccination certificate from the official Cowin portal.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a bizarre incident related to the COVID-19 vaccination, the COVID vaccination certificate of a booth level leader of the BJP shows that he has so far received five doses of the coronavirus vaccine and the sixth is scheduled for December. The officials have said that the case appears to be mischief and conspiracy against the vaccination drive.

The strange case, reported from Sardhana in Uttar Pradesh, came to light after Rampal Singh, who is the BJP president of booth number 79 and also a member of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, downloaded his vaccination certificate from the official Cowin portal.

According to news agency PTI, quoting Rampal Singh, his vaccination certificate shows that he has been given five doses of the coronavirus vaccine and the sixth is also scheduled. He accused the health department of negligence and filed a complaint following which a probe has been launched by the officials.

As per Rampal Singh, he received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 16 and the second on May 8. However, when he got his certificate downloaded from the official portal, it showed five jabs already administered and the sixth scheduled between December 2021 and January 2022. He said the certificate shows his first dose on March 16, the second on May 8, the third on May 15 and both fourth and fifth on September 15.

When the Chief Medical Officer of the district Akhilesh Mohan was apprised of the case, he as quoted by PTI, said that this may be the first case of somebody being registered more than two times for the vaccine.

“Prima facie, it is a case of mischief and conspiracy," he said, adding “Some mischievous elements seem to have hacked into the portal and done this." He said the district immunisation officer Praveen Gautam has been asked to probe the matter.

