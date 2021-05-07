COVID-19 Vaccination: According to a report, the expert panel of the government is reviewing different studies that have shown that increasing the interval between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine can raise its efficacy.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a bid to increase the efficacy of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the central government is mulling to increase the gap between two doses of Covishield.

According to a report by News18, the expert panel of the government is reviewing different studies that have shown that increasing the interval between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine can raise its efficacy.

The report, quoting senior government sources, claimed that the expert committee will likely take a decision regarding this next week.

Earlier, the second dose of Covishield was administered in four to six weeks. However, the Union Health Ministry in March asked states to administer the second dose in four to eight weeks for "better results".

"In view of emerging scientific evidence, interval between two doses of a specific COVID-19 vaccine i.e. Covishield, has been revisited by National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization and subsequently by National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19," the Health Ministry stated.

In March, a study by The Lancet journal also claimed that the efficacy of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which is produced by the Serum Institute in India, increases to 81.3 per cent if the second dose is administered in a gap of 12 weeks.

Here it is noteworthy to mention that the two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine are administered in 12 to 16 weeks in Canada and the United Kingdom (UK).

Increasing the time interval between the two doses of Covishield could also help the government to deal with the rapidly increasing demand for vaccines in the country. It would also help the government inoculate more people with the first dose of the vaccine to provide beneficiaries with some protection against the new variants of the infection.

According to Health Ministry, over 16.48 crore people have been administered COVID vaccine doses so far. It said 2,62,932 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received the first dose of the vaccine across 12 states and Union territories on Thursday. A total of 11,64,076 people in the age group have received the first dose of the vaccine so far.

A total of 16,48,76,248 vaccine doses have been administered in the country and the beneficiaries are 95,00,564 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose, 63,91,562 HCWs who have received the second dose, 1,37,58,487 frontline workers (FLWs) who have taken the first dose, 75,36,320 FLWs who have received the second dose and the 11,64,076 in the 18-44 age group who have taken the first dose.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma