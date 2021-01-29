The Centre on Friday asked all states to initiate the inoculation of frontline workers against novel coronavirus alongside the healthcare workers from the first week of February under the ongoing first phase of the vaccination drive kicked off earlier this month.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Centre on Friday asked all states to initiate the inoculation of frontline workers against novel coronavirus alongside the healthcare workers from the first week of February under the ongoing first phase of the vaccination drive kicked off earlier this month.

As many as 29,28,053 beneficiaries have been vaccinated against the deadly virus till 8 am on Friday as part of the inoculation drive kicked off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16. In a letter addressed to states and UTs across the country, Health Ministry Additional Secretary Manohar Agnani said that the database of more than 61 lakh frontline workers has been uploaded on Co-win portal.

"In this regard, after due consultation with states and UTs, it is advised that the states and UTs shall initiate simultaneous vaccination of frontline workers and healthcare workers from the first week of February," Agnani said, as quoted in a report by news agency PTI.

Agnani asked states and UTs to direct the concerned officials to initiate requisite planning and review for initiating vaccination of frontline workers along with healthcare workers from the first week of February, 2021.

Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the COVID-19 vaccination drive which began on January 16 aims to first vaccinate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase. Over 1 million people were vaccinated in the first six days itself. This was the world's fastest rollout of million coronavirus vaccine among the countries which have started administering the vaccine shots to its citizens. Prior to India's landmark, the fastest known rollout took place in the US where a million people were vaccinated in 10 days starting from December 14.

