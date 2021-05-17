COVID-19 Vaccination: The clarification came after people, who had pre-booked their appointments for the second dose in less than 84 days on CoWIN, were turned away at several vaccination centres across the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid confusion over the changed Covishield-dose duration, the Union Health Ministry on Sunday evening clarified that already booked online appointments for the second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will not be cancelled on the CoWIN portal.

The Health Ministry clarification came after people, who had pre-booked their appointments for the second dose in less than 84 days on CoWIN, were turned away at several vaccination centres across the country and asked to come back later.

"Already booked online appointments for second dose of Covishield will remain valid and are not being cancelled by Co-WIN. Further, the beneficiaries are advised to reschedule their appointments for a later date beyond the 84th day from the date of first dose of vaccination," it said.

However, the Health Ministry said that it has made the required changes at the CoWIN portal as per new guidelines due to which people won't be able to book appointments for second dose of Covishield in less than 84 days.

"The Government of India has communicated this change to states and UTs. The Co-WIN digital portal has also been reconfigured to reflect this extension of interval for two doses of Covishield, manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII) to 12-16 weeks," it said.

The Health Ministry on Thursday extended the time gap between two doses of Covishield from six to eight weeks to 12 to 16 weeks after recommendations from the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI). This was done to increase the efficacy of the vaccine based on "real-life evidence".

However, this lead to confusion among people across the country who had booked for the second dose of Covishield via CoWIN.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16 after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved Covishield and Covaxin for restricted emergency use in the country. Currently, third phase of the vaccination is underway as part of which the government has opened up inoculation for all aged above 18.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma