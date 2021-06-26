COVID-19 Vaccination: While Dr Guleria said that more studies need to be conducted over a possible mixing of vaccine doses, several countries have adopted switching the Covid-19 jabs. Check the full list here

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) chief Dr Randeep Guleria on Saturday said that mixing the shots of two coronavirus vaccines can be a "possibility" as it can improve the immunity of a person against different variants of the Covid-19 infection. However, Dr Guleria, while speaking to an English news channel, said that more researches are needed on this before a decision can be taken.

"This is something that has been looked at in the past - giving one vaccine as the priming shot and another as the booster. Some data suggests mixing vaccines leads to slightly higher side effects, but other data suggests it may lead to better immunity and antibody protection," he told NDTV.

"One needs more data... a large number of vaccines will be available in the future... you will have Pfizer, Moderna, Sputnik V, and Zydus Cadila. Therefore which combination is better is something we don't know at this time... but yes, initial studies suggest it may be an option," he added.

While Dr Guleria said that more studies need to be conducted over a possible mixing of vaccine doses, several countries have adopted switching the Covid-19 jabs. On the other hand, several countries are also considering the method of mix-matching the vaccines.

BAHRAIN

The country may give their citizens a booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech or the Sinopharm vaccine, despite what vaccine they have received earlier.

CANADA

As per the country's National Advisory Committee on Immunization, the candidates will receive the first of AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) vaccines and different vaccines in the second dose.

ITALY

Italy's medicine agency AIFA said people under the age of 60 who were first vaccinated with AstraZeneca shot can receive a different second time.

RUSSIA

Russia is planning to start trials n the COVID-19 vaccine by combining its Sputnik V vaccine and various Chinese shots in Arab countries. RDIF quoted that no side effects or negative effects were seen while using AstraZeneca and Sputnik V shots.

SOUTH KOREA

7.60 lakh people in South Korea have received their first jab of AstraZeneca's vaccine and in their second shot, they will receive Pfizer's jab. This is due to the delay of shipments by the global vaccine sharing scheme COVAX

SPAIN

People who are under 60 in Spain who have received AstraZeneca's as their first jab may now receive either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine as their second shot.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

UAE made Pfizer/BioNTech as a booster shot to those initially immunized with a vaccine developed by the China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm).

UNITED KINGDOM

Novavax (NVAX.O) said that they would also participate in a mix-and-match vaccine trial which will be starting in June in the UK.

UNITED STATES

The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) mentioned that they have started the clinical trial on fully vaccinated adults. This will help them to evaluate the efficacy and the immunogenicity of a booster shot of a different vaccine.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen