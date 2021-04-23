The company said that around 92 per cent of the patients treated with Virafin test negative for COVID-19 within 7 days.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Indian drug manufacturer Zydus Cadila on Friday said that it has received the emergency use approval (EUA) from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for its drug 'Virafin', Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b (PegIFN), for treating moderate COVID-19 infection in adults. The company said that around 92 per cent of the patients treated with Virafin test negative for COVID-19 within 7 days.

"A single dose subcutaneous regimen of the antiviral Virafin will make the treatment more convenient for the patients. When administered early on during Covid, Virafin will help patients recover faster and avoid much of the complications. Virafin will be available on the prescription of medical specialist for use in hospital/institutional setup," the company said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan