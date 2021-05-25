COVID Toolkit Row: The Delhi Police had on Monday served a notice to Twitter seeking a response to why the micro-blogging site marked Sambit Patra's tweet on the Toolkit as manipulated media.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the controversy over the alleged Congress Toolkit, the Delhi Police on Tuesday served a notice to two Congress leaders, who had filed an FIR against BJP's Sambit Patra for sharing forged and fabricated documents on Twitter, asking them to join the probe. Congress leader Rajiv Gowda and Rohan Gupta reportedly received the notice by Delhi Police asking them to join the investigation and record their statement.

"We have told the Delhi Police that our complaint is being investigated by Chhattisgarh and we will pursue the matter there," Rajiv Gowda said as quoted by NDTV.

The Delhi Police had on Monday served a notice to Twitter seeking a response to why the micro-blogging site marked Sambit Patra's tweet on the Toolkit as manipulated media and also asked them to share the information that it has in regard to the alleged toolkit. It also carried out a search at the Twitter India offices in Lado Sarai, New Delhi and Gurgaon.

The BJP has alleged that the Toolkit is a document that is created to demean the efforts of the Centre in the handling of COVID-19, while Congress had denied any role in it and accused the BJP of sharing a forged document.

Addressing the media on May 18, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had alleged that the toolkit has instructions for social media volunteers of Congress to call the new COVID-19 mutant as "Indian strain" or "Modi strain" against the World Health Organization's (WHO) instructions.

However, Congress denied the allegations and wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner seeking registration of FIR against BJP President JP Nadda, Union Minister Smriti Irani, party spokesperson Sambit Patra, party leader BL Santhosh and others alleging that they had shared "forged and fabricated documents with the intent to create communal disharmony and civil unrest" and to "divert attention from Modi government's failure in providing necessary aid to people amidst the current pandemic".

The complaint was filed after remarks by BJP leaders on social media with the hashtag #CongressToolkitExposed in which they accused Congress of spreading "false, negative news and stirring up discontent".

The Chhattisgarh unit of the Congress' students wing NSUI also lodged a complaint against Patra and former chief minister Raman Singh for allegedly "forging" the letterhead of the AICC Research Department and printing "false and fabricated" content on it. On the basis of the complaint, a case has been filed against Patra and Singh at the Civil Lines police station in Raipur.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan