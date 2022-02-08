New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In another shot in the arm in India's COVID-19 vaccination drive, over 5 crore children aged between 15-18 years have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday. Notably, the vaccination drive for those aged between 15-18 years commenced on January 3 this year.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Health Minister shared the achievement of the country while extending greetings and said that country's youths are fighting the pandemic with full vigour.

"Congratulations to the youth power. More than 5 crore youth in the age group of 15-18 got the first dose of the vaccine. Young India is fighting the pandemic with full vigour. Great going, my young friends!" he tweeted with the hashtag 'SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine'.

Meanwhile, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 170.21 crores on Tuesday morning. The Ministry said that more than 168.08 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the government's free-of-cost channel and through direct state procurement category. More than 11.81 crore balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, it added.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. The government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

Meanwhile, the current surge of Covid-19 cases in the country is showing a sustained declining trend, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Responding to a question on the alarming rise in the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the country, Mandaviya informed the house, "Omicron variant is the dominant variant in the country presently. The current surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, however, is showing a sustained declining trend since January 21."

(With Agency Inputs)

