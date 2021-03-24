Coronavirus India News: The health ministry further said that 9 out of 10 districts with high active COVID-19 cases are from Maharashtra and one from Karnataka.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that the rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and Punjab are of 'grave concern', adding that the COVID situation in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat is also concerning. The health ministry further said that 9 out of 10 districts with high active COVID-19 cases are from Maharashtra and one from Karnataka.

Addressing its daily press briefing in Delhi, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "Two states are of grave concern, that has shown a recent surge in cases - Maharashtra, that reported more than 28,000 cases in the last 24 hours and Punjab, that is reporting a huge number of cases in proportion to its population".

Further, he said that in 10 districts across Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, the cases are rising rapidly even as partial lockdowns and night curfews have been imposed in some of them. Around 1,700 cases have been reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, while Madhya Pradesh has witnessed over 1,500 fresh COVID-19 infections.

"Besides them, Gujarat & MP are of concern too. Gujarat reporting around 1700 cases daily & MP around 1500 cases. Most cases in Gujarat concentrated in Surat, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot & Bhavnagar. In MP, it's concentrated in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain & Betul", Bhushan said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan