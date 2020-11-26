Delhi COVID Crisis: Observing that coronavirus cases are rising across the city-state at an "alarming" rate, the Delhi High Court said that it will now hear the matter on December 9.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday told Delhi High Court that it has not taken a decision to impose a curfew in the national capital but "it is under active consideration depending on the COVID-19 situation". The response came on High Court's query over plans to impose night or weekend curfews like other cities.

The High Court on Thursday was hearing a plea against the state government's decision to reserve 80 per cent ICU beds in 33 private hospitals for COVID-19 patients in the national capital and called the situation in Delhi "alarming".

Observing that it will hear the matter on December 9, a single-judge bench of the High Court asked the Delhi government about what it has done with the fine amounts collected for the violation of COVID-19 norms.

Asking the Delhi government to create a portal for paying fines for violating COVID-19 norms, the court said the state government increased the number of RT-PCR testing "only after the loss several of lives".

"The numbers are presently in an alarming state. The matter should be heard after two weeks looking at the present situation," the Delhi High Court said, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Over the last few days, COVID-19 situation across the national capital has turned alarming with the city-state reporting an average of 7,000 new cases. According to the Delhi Health Department, the positivity rate in the city is currently at 8.49 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.59 per cent.

"Delhi has least fatality per million amongst all 4 metro cities in India. There are 860 deaths per million in Mumbai, in Kolkata 562, in Chennai 538 whereas in Delhi 435 deaths per million. We will do our best to save each and every life," said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Amid this, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday requested experts to audit COVID-19 death cases and suggest measures to reduce fatalities in the national capital. The state government has also increased the fine for not wearing masks from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000 and directed private hospitals to reserve 80 per cent ICU beds for coronavirus patients.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma