New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The fear of coronavirus has again started to haunt the people of the country with several states and Union Territories (UTs) including Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala registering a slight rise in new COVID-19 cases. States including Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana have announced fresh guidelines to keep a check on new cases, while Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will meet on April 20 to discuss the situation and is likely to bring back some restrictions accordingly.

Meanwhile, this time, COVID infections among children are surging with many students in Delhi-NCR testing positive. As per experts, the opening of schools, low vaccination rates among the kids, and most importantly, lack of adherence to Covid measures are the major reasons behind the current COVID surge seen among young children.

Nearly 100 school children in the NCR region of the capital have been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing Covid-19 disease, in the last few days. Since the beginning of the new academic session in April, about 59 students in Gautam Budh Nagar and 32 in Ghaziabad across 22 schools tested positive for Covid. Several schools in Delhi have also reported positive cases.

Delhi COVID Situation:

Delhi's COVID-19 positivity rate on Monday jumped to 7.72 per cent even as the city recorded 501 fresh cases, 16 less than the previous day. Officials said that the last time the positivity rate was above seven per cent in the city was on January 29 (7.4 per cent) and on January 28 (8.6 per cent). Despite fewer tests, the positivity rate in the city on Monday rose to 7.72 per cent. As per the data, the positivity rate in the last week between April 10 and April 18 has increased by six times.

The positivity rate on April 10 was 1.29 per cent with 141 cases which rose to 7.72 per cent on Monday with 501 fresh COVID-19 cases. With the new cases, the city's infection tally has risen to 18,69,051 while the death toll stood at 26,160 as no new fatality was reported.

Meanwhile, a crucial meeting of DDMA on Wednesday is likely to discuss the mandatory use of face masks and the hybrid model of offline and online teaching for school children. The use of masks by people in Delhi has "considerably" gone down after a fine of Rs 500 was withdrawn by the DDMA earlier this month. The DDMA meeting could also discuss giving options of offline and online modes of teaching at schools, in view of reports of children being affected by the infection, sources said.

"In view of the UP government today making it compulsory for residents of six National Capital Region (NCR) cities of the state, the mandatory mask use in Delhi is most likely to be discussed with reimposing fines for its strict implementation during the meeting," an officer as quoted by PTI said.

Haryana COVID Cases and Guidelines:

The Haryana government on Monday made the wearing of a face mask mandatory in four districts falling in the National Capital Region. The mask has been made mandatory in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar. Of 234 cases reported in Haryana on Monday, 198 surfaced in Gurugram alone while 21 were from Faridabad, the data by the Haryana health department said. The Haryana government has also sought a report on why cases are increasing in Gurugram from a team led by Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora.

The wearing of masks will be mandatory with immediate effect. Those not wearing a mask will be fined. Meanwhile, the health authorities in the state have also sent samples to Rohtak to see which variant is in circulation in Gurugram. The decision by the Haryana government has come on the day Uttar Pradesh made it compulsory for people to wear a face mask in public places in Lucknow and six NCR districts.

Uttar Pradesh COVID Cases and Guidelines:

As Covid cases are rising in many states, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday made mask-wearing compulsory in public places in 6 NCR districts and the capital Lucknow. The use of masks is now mandatory in public places in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, and Baghpat as well as Lucknow. The UP government has also said to start a special drive for vaccination among those who have not been administered them yet. A special drive for booster doses will also be conducted for those above 18 years of age.

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, reported 65 fresh Covid cases on Monday, taking its total tally to 99,043 as per official data. The number of Covid active cases stands at 332 in the district. In the genome sequencing of samples of Covid positive patients in NCR, only the Omicron variant of Covid has been confirmed, the official said. At present, the total number of active Covid cases in the state is 695. In the last 24 hours, over 83,000 tests were done of which 115 new corona cases were confirmed, he said.

Kerala COVID Cases and Guidelines:

Kerala has reported 213 COVID-19 deaths in a span of 24 hours. Kerala reported 213 deaths in a span of 24 hours, out of which one death was reported on April 17 while 62 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court and the remaining 150 deaths were reported from April 13 to 16.

Meanwhile, the Centre has asked Kerala to provide updated COVID-19 data daily and noted that the state reporting figures after a gap of five days have skewed India's key pandemic monitoring indicators such as cases, deaths and positivity rate.

Daily and diligent reporting of data is critical to arriving at a meaningful understanding of the pandemic situation and will help not only in tracking and monitoring but also in defining the strategies and plans at the Centre, state and district levels, Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said in a letter to Kerala's Principal Secretary of Health Rajan N Khobragade.

