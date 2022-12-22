Covid Scare: Screening Of International Flyers To Use Of Masks, States Brace Up To Avoid Another Outbreak

COVID-19 situation in China has kept the world on tenterhooks. Indians are no different and that is why various Indian states are moving fast to ensure that they are prepared for any kind of eventuality arising because of a Covid outbreak. From Maharashtra and Delhi rushing to hold emergency meetings over the issue to Gujarat and Karnataka starting to screen international passengers, it seems states do not want to leave anything to chance.

As China saw a sudden spurt in cases following the lifting of stringent Zero-COVID policies, epidemiologist and health economist Eric Feigl Ding estimated that more than 60 per cent of China and 10 per cent of the world population is at risk of getting infected within 90 days. This disturbing thought has sent alarm bells ringing across the globe.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also review the situation related to Covid-19 in the country at a high-level meeting today. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya held a similar review meeting with senior officials on Wednesday.

Here is what many states are doing to get a handle on the situation:

Gujarat: Rushikesh Patel, Health Minister, has asked officials to conduct compulsory testing of travellers who have arrived in the state from other countries. In September and November two cases of BF. 7 sub-variant of Omicron were recorded from Ahmedabad and Vadodara.

Uttar Pradesh: State's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with the top nine officials of his state today to get to know about UP's preparedness for Covid. He told officials to create awareness about mask usage in crowded&public spaces. He instructed them to conduct genome sequencing of every positive case. Also told them to increase pace of COVID testing&precaution dose.



Kerala: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged people to take steps to protect themselves from getting infected by the virus, although Covid-19 cases are less in the state. Vijayan-led Left Front government advised people not to ignore fever, cold and sore throat, and not to be in close contact with people who have symptoms of Covid-19.

West Bengal: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with health officials at the state secretariat, Nabanna regarding the rising cases of Covid in some countries and to review the situation on the ground in Kolkata. She also directed state health officials to form a committee of experts to monitor the situation.

Karnataka: The Karnataka government has decided to start screening international arrivals at the Bengaluru airport. However, the screening has not started at the airport yet and no date has been specified for when it will begin. State Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will also hold an emergency meeting on Thursday. “PM has called a meeting with all health officials and technical committee members. Based on their directions our government will also follow all their recommendations and guidelines," state health minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

Maharashtra: Even as Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant informed that no patient has been infected by the new Omicron variant in the state, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that they will hold a meeting to discuss Covid scenario and precautionary measures Today. Sawant had also said that he will attend the state Covid meeting at 3:15 PM with chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Delhi: Like other states, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also called an emergency meeting today to review the city’s preparations. Along with senior officials of the Health Department Deputy CM, Manish Sisodia will be present in the meeting. Kejriwal has directed the health department to ensure the genome sequencing of samples and take other steps needed to meet any eventuality. He added that the Delhi government is keeping a watch on the Covid-19 situation.

Uttarakhand: This hill state’s Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat has said that the government will come up with new protocols to deal with Covid, keeping in view the rise in cases in the US, Japan, Korea, Brazil, and China. The state government is currently preparing to issue a new standard operating procedure on Covid-19 that will be based on the guidelines issued by the Centre.