New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi reported 325 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.39 per cent on Thursday, with the city government issuing a fresh advisory to schools after a few students tested positive for the infection. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia said the number of cases might have increased but the hospitalisation rate is low.

The Covid positivity rate in the national capital has jumped from 0.5 per cent to 2.7 per cent in a week, even as doctors on Tuesday said it was "not a panic situation" as the count of daily cases was still low but cautioned against dropping the guard. The daily spike of 325 cases saw a marked rise from 137 cases reported on Monday. It also registered an 8.69-per cent jump from the previous day.

Delhi reported 299 new Covid cases on Wednesday, a 118-per cent jump from Monday's count, while the positivity rate was 2.49 per cent. On Monday, the positivity rate was 2.7 per cent -- the highest in two months. It was 2.87 per cent on February 5.

DDMA to hold meet amid uptick in cases:

In view of an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a meeting on April 20 in which it may consider reimposing the mandatory use of face masks. Earlier this month, the DDMA decided to withdraw the fine for not wearing face masks at public places. In February, it had lifted all restrictions in the wake of a significant improvement in the Covid situation in the city.

The DDMA may reconsider its earlier decision to lift the fine on not wearing face masks in public places as a lot of people have stopped using them despite the increase in infections. The health department of the Delhi government, in an order on April 2, had said that fines will not be imposed for not wearing face masks at public places. As per an official notice, the meeting will take place at 11 am on April 20. The ongoing vaccination programme in the national capital will also be discussed.

Advisory issued for schools:

With an uptick in daily cases and a significant rise in the positivity rate over the last few days, the Delhi government issued a fresh advisory to schools, directing them to temporarily close the entire premises or specific wings if any student or staff tests positive for Covid. The advisory, dated April 13, came amid reports of a few students testing positive for the viral disease across the National Capital Region (NCR).

The Directorate of Education (DoE) said the students and staff must wear face masks and maintain social distancing to the extent possible. Among other measures listed in the advisory include wearing of masks by students, teachers and other staff of schools, maintenance of social distancing to the possible extent.

It also advised regular washing of hands and use of sanitisers and creating awareness about the prevention of Covid among students, teachers and other supporting staff and parents visiting the school.

Delhi COVID situation:

Delhi's COVID-19 tally and the death toll due to the disease stood at 18,67,206 and 26,158 respectively on Thursday, according to the latest health bulletin. The national capital had reported 141 cases and one death due to the disease on Sunday, while the positivity rate was 1.29 per cent. It saw 160 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.55 per cent on Saturday.

The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13, during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic, which was largely driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.



