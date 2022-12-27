Mock Drill exercise will focus on the human resource capacity in terms of healthcare professionals who are trained in Covid-19 management(Image Credit: ANI.)

India will conduct a mock drill on Tuesday following an advisory by the Centre to ensure their readiness to effectively face spike in Covid-19 cases. Health Ministers of all states will take participation in the mock drill.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will also visit the Safdarjung Hospital at 9:45 am to oversee the preparations of mock drill.

During a meeting with doctors from the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Mandaviya said, “Such exercises would help our operational readiness, help in filling gaps if any and will consequently strengthen our public health response.”

All you need to know about Mock Drill:

The mock drill exercise will focus on the parameters like the capacity of isolation beds, oxygen-supported beds and ventilator-supported beds as well as the best possible availability of doctors, nurses, paramedics, AYUSH practitioners, and other front-line staff members, such as ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

It will also focus on the human resource capacity in terms of healthcare professionals who are trained in Covid-19 management and in ventilatory management protocol for severe cases.

The mock drill will also focus on healthcare workers who are efficiently trained in operation of PSA plants and availability of Advanced and Basic Life Support (ALS/BLS) ambulances, testing equipment and reagents and availability of essential drugs.

Amid huge surge in Covid cases, Delhi Government has also approved a budget of Rs 104 crore for hospitals to buy essential medicines as part of readiness to deal with any Covid-related emergency.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a statement said, “The surge in Covid cases globally is a matter of concern for everyone. Delhi hospitals have been asked to prepare well in advance and stay vigilant.”

Karnataka government is the first to introduce Covid-19 precautionary measures by directing the use of face masks at educational institutions and theatres.