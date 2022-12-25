Covid Scare: Here's How India And World Are Handling The Deadly Omicron Variant

Amid the ongoing global resurgence of COVID cases, the Central government in India has asked states to hold mock drills at health centres to ensure smooth functioning if the country witnesses a sizeable surge in cases again.

Here's Everything You Need to Know:

1. In the latest development, a young man in Agra has been infected with the coronavirus, according to several news reports. He returned from China and underwent a coronavirus test, which was positive.

2. Meanwhile, the house of the infected individual has been sealed off, and a probe relating to people in contact is being traced.

3. India has been put on high alert after a rapid surge in COVID cases in China was reported last week.

4. In his most recent Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to follow protocol and take the necessary precautions.

5. Vinay K Nandicoori, director of the CCMB, stressed the need to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and mentioned that people in the country have developed a head immunity against the BF.7 variant, which may not be as serious as in China.

6. A total of 277 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours, and the total number of active cases in the country stands at 3,424.

7. Despite the surge in the number of people getting infected, the NHC reported no COVID deaths throughout the country.

8. The COVID infections in China are witnessing a record surge. Meanwhile, China's National Health Commission, which for the past three years or so has published the data, has refused to release any such data from now on.

9. The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that it is ready to work with China to improve the way the country collects data of hospitalisation and death.

10. A total of nine domestically prepared vaccines have been approved in China, but they have still not been updated to combat the highly infectious Omicron variant.