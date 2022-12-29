Covid Scare: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Holds Review Meet With Pharma Companies

Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the status of essential medicines and drugs with pharma companies amid the COVID-19 alert, via video conference, in New Delhi on Thursday (Image Credits: ANI)

AMID the rising concerns of Covid-19, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday had a meeting with the pharma companies and reviewed the status, adequacy, and production capacities of Covid management drugs.

"India’s pharmaceutical industry is robust, resilient and responsive. It is due to their strength that we could not only meet our down demand during the pandemic, but also be in a position to supply medicines to 150 countries," said Mandaviya during the meeting.

He then added that it was achieved without any fall in quality or hike in the price of the medicines.

Reviewed the stock availability and production of COVID-related medicines with drug manufacturing companies.



Asked them to be alert and closely watch the overall COVID scenario & global drugs supply chain.



📖 https://t.co/IbLjrTtmSz pic.twitter.com/ePCTPTqw2X — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 29, 2022

According to the official statement of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the pharma companies were also asked to keep a check on the global supply chain scenario.

"They were also asked to closely monitor production and availability of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) as well as formulations of essential medicines for Covid management. They were asked to ensure adequate stocks and availability of all drugs including COVID drugs in the supply chain up to the retail level. They expressed confidence that they will be able to manage the supply chain of Covid drugs," said the statement.

The metting witnessed the presence of union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, secretary (pharma) S Aparna, National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority chairman Kamlesh Pant, and drugs controller general of India Dr VG Somani.

Earlier in the day, Mandaviya said that the RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for flyers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from 1st January 2023.

"RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for flyers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from 1st January 2023. They will have to upload their reports on the Air Suvidha portal before travel," Tweeted Mansukh Mandaviya.