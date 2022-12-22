Covid Scare: Centre Issues Guidelines For Testing Of International Travellers At Airports

AMID the ongoing preparations to reduce the risk of a new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the country, the Central Government announced guidelines for random screening of international passengers on Thursday.These precautions are being taken in response to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in China, and some other countries, in addition to the three individuals, have been diagnosed with the infection in India.

Covid19 | MoCA to ensure 2% of the total passengers in a flight undergo Covid tests at the airport on arrival; Such passengers to be identified by the airline, will be allowed to leave the airport after giving sample. Samples testing positive will be sent for genome sequencing. pic.twitter.com/umEB34Y6Ep — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2022

According to a letter by the Union health secretary, Rajesh Bhusan, a sub-section of 2% of the total passengers on a flight will undergo random post-arrival testing at airports upon arrival.

The travellers in the flight will be identified by the concerned airlines, and they will have to submit samples after which they will be allowed to leave the airport.

If any travellers test positive, their samples will be sent for genomic testing at the designated INSACOG laboratory network. A copy of the report shall also be shared with the integrated disease surveillance programme by the concerned testing laboratory to be shared with the respective state or union territory for follow-up action.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya assured that the government is keeping an eye on COVID and will take steps accordingly. He said that COVID cases have been rising around the world but decreasing in India. A total of 153 new cases have been reported in India every day, as opposed to 5.87 lakh cases on a daily basis across the world.

The central government has also advised the state governments to increase genome sequencing so that new variants of the virus can be identified. Besides, it has also decided to provide financial assistance to states fighting against the pandemic.