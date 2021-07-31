Thiruvananthapuram | Jagran News Desk: Covid-19 cases have seen a sudden rise in Kerala, which is becoming a cause of concern for the health authorities. In this week, Kerala reported almost half of the country's daily caseload takingthe active caseload in the state to over 1.60 lakh. Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has said that it is important to identify states like Kerala and others where the number of cases has still not seen a decline, in order to increase the rescue work and prevent the spiral of cases.



Seeing the grim situation in Kerala, the Centre has deployed a six-member high-level team to the state, which will visit ten districts and will analyse the sudden increase in cases in the state. The team has reached Alappuzha on Saturday and is in the field to assess the situation.



According to the Kerala authorities, districts such as Malappuram, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kottayam are worst hit by the recent increase in the cases.



An official, as quoted by ANI said that the team will visit the worst affected, mainly southern and northern districts of the state, which are reporting more positive cases. "The visit will be followed by a briefing with the state chief secretary and secretaries of various other departments on August 2," the official said. Other officials will also attend the online briefing.



The National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has shown its concern in regard to the increase in the number of cases; they also mentioned that more than half of the population is vulnerable to the virus.



Meanwhile, in wake of the rising cases, Kerala has also imposed a complete lockdown this weekend to stem the spread the infection. The state registered more than 20,000 cases for last one week.



On July 30, Kerala reported 20,772 new COVID-9 cases, 14,651 recoveries, and 116 deaths in 24 hours. The positivity rate here is 13.61 per cent. At present, there are 1,60,824 active cases in the state. On July 29, Kerala reported 24,064 cases with 128 deaths, while on July 28, the state reported 22,129 and 156 deaths.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen