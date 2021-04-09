COVID Restrictions: Another adjoining city, Gurugram, however, has not imposed any restrictions amid the recent spike but has banned the entry of private vehicles from Delhi after 10 pm till April 30.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In wake of the resurgence of coronavirus in the country, several states have imposed night curfews and weekend lockdowns in regions where COVID-19 cases are rising exponentially. In line with the rise on COVID-19, the Delhi government had earlier this week announced a night curfew in the city from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30 to curb the worsening coronavirus crisis in and around the National Capital Region (NCR).

Similarly, the adjoining cities of Noida and Ghaziabad have also imposed night curfews from 10 pm till 5 am. In the seven-hour window between 10 pm to 5 am, only essential services and movement of emergency personnel shall be allowed. Another adjoining city, Gurugram, however, has not imposed any restrictions amid the recent spike but has banned the entry of private vehicles from Delhi after 10 pm till April 30. The Gurugram Traffic Police posted a traffic advisory on its official Twitter account and urged citizens not to travel during the night.

Here are the restrictions on travelling from Delhi to Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram during the night curfew:

Gurugram: The Gurugram Traffic police on Thursday issued an advisory on its official Twitter handle and informed that an additional police force has been deployed at the Delhi-Gurugram border to check the vehicular movement. Authorities will ensure only those vehicles that are allowed to operate during the night curfew are allowed to cross the border and enter Gurugram. The Gurugram police said that no private vehicle coming from Delhi will enter Gurugram after 10 pm till April 30. Those found violating the night curfew timings shall be dealt with strictly, the advisory stated. The advisory urged citizens to keep track of the stipulated night curfew timings and ideally avoid arrival into the city after 10 pm when it will come into effect.

Noida: A night curfew has been imposed in Noida earlier this week in wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in the district. As per the orders, no private vehicle will be allowed to enter Noida after 10 pm and only those vehicles related to essential services will be allowed to enter. People engaged in commercial and private establishments, including grocery, fruits and vegetable shops, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder, medical equipment shops, banks, insurance offices and ATMs, private security agencies, telecom and Internet services, Information Technology and IT-enabled services, e-commerce of essential services, would need an e-pass to travel during the curfew.

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad district administration on Thursday imposed a night curfew in the district from 10 pm to 5 am till further order amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases. Under the night curfew, no movement is allowed except for the essential services. Meanwhile, no curbs in Ghaziabad on inter-state travel have been imposed, nor shall any 'e-pass' be required for the movement. Emergency services personnel, such as medical professionals, healthcare and family welfare workers, police, civil defence, fire and emergency services personnel, electricity, water and sanitation workers will be allowed to continue on with their services, given they produce valid identification (ID) cards.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan