New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Centre on Thursday ordered the closure of all Centrally-protected monuments including the Taj Mahal, sites, museums under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) with immediate effect till May 15 in wake of the rising coronavirus cases in the country.

“In view of prevailing #COVID19 situation, all centrally protected monuments/sites & museums under Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will be closed with immediate effect till May 15 or until further orders”, Union Minister of State for Culture & Tourism (I/C) Prahlad Singh Patel said today.

The decision came as India witnesses an alarming spike in the coronavirus cases with daily COVID cases crossing the 2-lakh mark.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal