Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on December 25 (L); an elderly person receiving vaccine dose against COVID-19 in Guwahati | PTI

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India will extend its vaccination program from January 2022 to give an additional dose of vaccine against COVID-19 to individuals with comorbidities aged above 60, frontline workers and adolescents aged between 15 to 18 years of age, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in his address to the nation on Saturday, December 25.

The individuals with comorbidities above 60-year of age will be required to take doctor’s approval to get an additional dose of vaccine against COVID-19, in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a ‘precaution dose’ of vaccine against COVID-19 on Saturday.

Nasal vaccine, world’s first DNA vaccine against COVID soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the nasal vaccine and the world’s first DNA vaccine against COVID-19 will soon be available within India’s ongoing vaccination drive. “Nasal vaccine and the world’s first DNA vaccine against COVID will soon start in India,” PM Modi said.

Cautioning the citizens to stay vigilant against Omicron strain of COVID-19 by masking up, PM added that the scientists continue to keep a close watch at the threats posed by Omicron strain of coronavirus.

Does India have enough vaccines for now extended vaccination programme?

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya had informed parliament on December 21, 2021 that India produces 31 Crore vaccine doses per month against COVID-19. This will be increased to 45 Crore doses per month in the next two months, Health Minister had informed. The vaccine production in the country is primarily led by Pune-based Serum Institute of India, the manufacturer of Covishield and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, the maker of Covaxin.

While Serum Institute reportedly has production capacity of 25 to 27.5 Crore doses per month, Bharat Biotech’s production capacity is reported to be 5 to 6 Crore doses per month, according to a paper presented by government in the Rajya Sabha.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma